Kelly Ripa’s fans are concerned for her health after seeing newest pic with Mark Consuelos

Fans of LIVE with Kelly and Mark have had to wait longer than usual for new episodes, and now we know why.

Usually, the show pretapes episodes around Christmas and the week between New Year’s Day, but each day last week was prerecorded, much to fans’ dismay.

Kelly needed an extra long vacation after revealing that she feels “pretty dead inside,” as previously reported on Monsters and Critics. She frequently speaks about retirement.

The morning talk show host shared a photo of her and her handsome husband, Mark Consuelos, on a beach Sunday night, letting fans know she was still on vacation.

The couple extended their holiday to include the week after New Year’s Day so they could continue to relax and swim.

Kelly captioned the Instagram post, “Greetings from Captains Underpants…(One last swim).” The couple looked like they had a relaxing time during their vacation.

Fans are worried about Kelly Ripa’s appearance in her photo

The photo was concerning to some fans. Kelly Ripa is featured in a bathing suit, looking especially thin next to Mark Consuelos in swim trunks.

Fans started posting immediately with their concerns. One fan said, “So everyone is up here pretending that Kelly looks healthy,ok .” Another chimed in, “Yes, exactly.” A third mentioned that Kelly looks “thin.”

Another fan said something troubling, “She looks anorexic.”

Kelly’s weight has long been a concern for the popular talk show host. She recently told Hilarie Burton Morgan on the podcast Let’s Talk Off-camera with Kelly Ripa that she didn’t recognize her body after she gained 68 pounds during a pregnancy.

This was when Kelly played Hayley Vaughan on the popular soap opera All My Children and was judged on her appearance.

Mark reveals that they are looking forward to grandchildren

One fan poked fun at the time that Kelly admitted her daughter Lola tells her famous mom and dad not to get pregnant while they are on vacation.

This advice is tongue in cheek since Mark revealed to Mr. Feelgood, the magazine, that he and Kelly are looking forward to grandchildren. The couple are empty-nesters right now with the children in college or working.

Mark spoke to the magazine about the importance of family to him and Kelly. With all the rumors swirling around Kelly’s retirement, the couple are looking towards the future.

Mark said of grandchildren, “Now there’s talk about grandchildren, and we’re designing things around that.”

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC.