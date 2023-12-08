Kelly Ripa’s daughter worries Kelly and Mark Consuelos will get pregnant every time they go on vacation

Kelly Ripa’s daughter is all about giving her parents sound advice before they jet off on vacation.

Lola Consuelos had grown up with famous parents, so she knows a thing or two about Hollywood as she embarks on her journey.

She doesn’t love it when Kelly and Mark Consuelos talk about her on Live with Kelly and Mark, but that doesn’t apply during her mom’s podcast.

During a recent episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, the morning talk show host addressed a piece of advice Lola gives her and her husband before they take vacations together.

Hilarie Burton was the guest, and as she and Kelly chatted about life, listeners chuckled over what Lola consistently makes sure to mention.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Honestly, Lola may be on to something.

Lola Consuelos warns Kelly Ripa not to get pregnant

While Kelly Ripa and Hilarie Burton were chatting about trips to visit their significant others, the Live with Kelly and Mark star opened up about the advice Lola Consuelos gives her every time the couple is away together without their children.

Kelly said, “What’s so funny is every time I go away now, my daughter is like, ‘Don’t get pregnant,’ which is very funny because my daughter is so provocative.”

However, Lola didn’t get off without a clapback from her mom, with Kelly replying, “I was like, ‘Yeah, don’t worry — don’t you get pregnant, how about that?'”

Kelly Ripa addressed body-shaming incident on All My Children

During the same episode of Kelly Ripa’s podcast, she addressed an incident she experienced while working on the now-defunct ABC soap, All My Children.

Kelly played Hayley Vaughan from 1990 to 2002. She met Mark Consuelos on set, as they had hired him to play her character’s love interest, Mateo.

The couple eloped and got pregnant almost immediately, with Michael being born in 1997. Just nine days after welcoming her first child, Kelly returned to work.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star revealed that when she went into a fitting in the wardrobe department, she experienced body-shaming, with comments about how they believed she would be “smaller” by that point being said.

She had gained 68 pounds with her first pregnancy, and not even two weeks postpartum, Kelly was already being made to feel bad about her body.

Kelly remained on All My Children for another five years before walking away to pursue her gig at Live full-time, which has become her home for over 20 years.