Kelly Ripa’s embarrassing sleep habits revealed by Mark Consuelos on Live

Watching Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, during their host chat on Live With Kelly and Mark is almost like seeing one of their couple counseling sessions if they were in therapy.

Every morning, it seems like they take turns trying to embarrass each other over the things that annoy them in their marriage. Mark recently shocked viewers when he put Kelly in her “place” overseeing the dishwasher.

And it seems like Mark gets harsher each time he brings something up about Kelly. She has to defend herself against his constant digs during their Live with Kelly and Mark host chat.

On Friday, before he unloaded about her sleeping habits, he made fun of her sniffles. Kelly complained that it seemed her nose ran for hours after she’d been in the cold.

In a cringe-worthy moment, he made fun of her and told her she needed to “blow her nose” while Kelly accused him of ignoring her allergies. So, she was already on the defensive before this next topic.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Then, they brought up the subject of sleep again. This month, it has been a frequent topic since they got new customizable heated mattress toppers. Mark jokes about Kelly being cold in bed, so she keeps hers nice and cozy.

Mark reveals some embarrassing details about Kelly’s sleep habits

Mark has joked about Kelly having restless leg syndrome on the show before today. Her restless legs bug him, and he gets even more annoyed when she doesn’t shave them in the winter.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, he has been put in the proverbial “dog house” because he shared that Kelly has hairy legs on Live with Kelly and Mark

Today, he insulted her again by discussing her sleeping habits during a segment about which state gets the best sleep. He started to read off a list of “bizarre activities that people carry out while asleep.”

Mark mentioned that they laugh and cry during sleep, pointing out that Kelly laughs.

He then started to mimic Kelly during sleep, “Uhhh, stop it!” Kelly did not like that and said, “Stop, it is a full sentence. Just like no is a full sentence.” It sounds like Kelly may be practicing to tell Mark “No” shortly.

Then Mark read off hitting and said, “That’s not great.” as he looked over at Kelly.

Immediately on the defensive, Kelly said, “I don’t hit you!”Then she added that she “nudges” him if he snores, causing Mark to apologize.

Kelly can’t get over her night with Madonna

Kelly is still excited that she got called up on stage with Madonna during her concert earlier this week. She is still posting about that night on her Instagram.

Kelly isn’t over her night at the Madonna concert. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly went out with several friends, including Demi Moore, and had a blast. She called it life-changing. And it will be something she remembers for the rest of her life.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.