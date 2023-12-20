Kelly Ripa plays NSFW game with Mark Consuelos and Patrick Dempsey

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, her husband, have been having a lot of fun this holiday season.

During the host chat this week, Kelly admitted during the game portion that the holiday party producer Michael Gelman hosted was a “vicious blood sport.”

Then, she and Mark got to host two of their children on the show during a cookie-making segment. Kelly was crowing; she was so happy she had them home to help.

The only sad part was that Joaquin, one of her sons, was at college in Michigan and had not made it home yet.

Lola and Michael shared a bit about their lives in London and New Jersey, respectively, something fans are always happy to hear about on the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Another fun thing that Kelly got to do this week was play a game with Patrick Dempsey and her husband, Mark.

Kelly asks Mark and Patrick to ‘Talk sexy to me’

Patrick Dempsey got to drop by the studio and play a game with Mark and Kelly.

Mark and Patrick have something in common: They were both in PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man issue. PEOPLE selected Patrick as the Sexiest Man, while Mark was the Sexiest Morning Host.

Today, on the show, Kelly capitalized on the fact that Patrick and Mark were there to play a game to determine who has the sexiest voice. Kelly brought up their titles and said, “I thought we’d have a little sex off.”

In this game, Kelly asked the gentlemen to speak into a microphone to see if they could “talk the sexy talk” since they could already walk the sexy walk.

The gentlemen suggested this be a new show for them before Patrick started his part.

Patrick read from a cue card, “Kelly, after I take out the trash, I think I’ll unload the dishwasher and fold all the laundry. How does that sound?”

Then it was Mark’s turn to say the same thing in a sultry voice. Kelly couldn’t choose a winner and instead called it an “embarrassment of sex riches.”

‘This is the cooking show America needs,’ declares Kelly on Instagram

Mark posted on his Instagram page, calling the cookie segment with two of his kids a “bucket list moment minus one chicken.” This was an exciting segment for both Kelly and Mark.

Then Kelly replied, “This is the cooking show America needs!”

Fans started to weigh in on how great an idea it would be to have them all in a cooking show. Maybe ABC will see and sign them all.

Fans weigh in on Kelly’s post. Pic credit: @kellyripa/@momma_lenoci/@ksw28/@ksak239

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.