Kelly Ripa laughs as she recalls Live’s holiday party: ‘I have never seen such a vicious blood sport’

Kelly Ripa has been sick more often than usual this year.

She was missing from Live! with Kelly and Mark for several days earlier this month, and the usual chaos ensued while she was gone.

Mark and fill-in host Deja Vu had the opportunity to see magician David Blaine lick and swallow a sword live on the show.

Then, Kelly got sick again with a fever, and missed a Madonna concert, much to her dismay.

The awful part is that her husband, Mark Consuelos, went without her and sent her some questionable photos from the show.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now that Kelly feels better, she can join this season’s holiday parties. She decided to share about one recent party during the host chat on Live.

Kelly cannot stop laughing over the antics at Gelman’s party

Kelly recently started the show by telling everyone, “Some staff members are very hungover today.” She chatted with Mark about the holiday gathering the show’s producer, Michael Gelman, hosts for his employees each year.

This was Mark’s first time as an actual invited employee rather than Kelly’s plus one, and he was excited about that fact. Kelly asked him if he felt “drunk with power” because of it.

Kelly told the crew that she was “proud of you guys.” The crew plays games with gifts, and you are allowed to steal them from each other during the gameplay.

Kelly likened this to a combination of The Squid Game and The Hunger Games. Both of them are ruthless scenarios. Kelly said that “accusations flew” and “gifts were stolen” during the party.

Kelly then said, “I have never seen such a vicious blood sport over a $10 gift card.”

Mark had left the party before everyone started drinking heavily, and these antics started, so Kelly was happy to fill him in on them.

Kelly posted photos of the party on her Instagram reel. In one, she showcases the “party favors” that Gelman provided.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

In another, she thanked Michael Gelman and his wife, Laurie Gelman, for hosting them at the party.

Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly happily announces ‘the chickens are back in the coop for the holidays’

Kelly was excited to have two of her three children home and appear on the show for a cookie segment. Michael and Lola were there, and Joaquin was still in Michigan doing his college activities.

Kelly made sure to let Lola lead the first part of the cookie segment to give her practice. In the end, Kelly announced the kids would show up on Friday’s show for the Christmas party.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.