Kelly Ripa leaves her fans confused with no Vegas LIVE show

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have been teasing an exciting Las Vegas experience on their show LIVE with Kelly and Mark for weeks.

The team prerecorded shows at the end of the last week in preparation for the massive transition to Vegas for LIVE.

Every day, Kelly would bring up Vegas and talk about their elopement at the wedding chapel and their return there. She and Mark also touted all the musical guests like REO Speedwagon.

Everyone was expecting to see some glitz and glamour today on the show, but the dreaded words “prerecorded show” popped up to everyone’s disappointment.

Instead of a large studio audience at the promised Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Kelly and Mark walked out to the regular set, and fans likely let out a massive sigh at the bait and switch.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Even though Deja Vu, the show’s D.J., teased, “We’re here baby!!” on an Instagram video, they forgot to warn people that it would be another day or two of regularity before the promised fun.

Confused fans started to post and ask about Vegas

As soon as it became apparent fans were not getting a live Vegas show, posts started to pop on on Instagram asking about the change.

One fan asked, “I thought they were in Vegas today?” The confusion comes because the show did not clarify that Monday would be a regular show while filming in Vegas.

Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Another fan had the same question and seemed to ask Kelly and Mark directly, “Thought you two were in Vegas today???”

Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

This is not the first time fans have been upset at prerecorded shows, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

It seems Kelly and Mark have been in Vegas since the beginning of the weekend.

Kelly and Mark spend the weekend rocking out at concerts on the strip

Kelly and Mark have been busy this last weekend if their Instagram Stories are any indication.

Kelly posted several photos of her and Mark listening to a U2 concert at the Sphere at the Venetian Resort.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos see U2 at a concert in Vegas. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Then, the next day, she and Mark saw Adele during her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa saw Adele over the weekend. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

It looks like they had a wonderful time during their weekend. Let’s hope they tell fans all about it during their host chat in the upcoming days.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.