Kelly Ripa announces Live is moving to Las Vegas, and fans are loving it

Exciting things are happening on Live with Kelly and Mark lately. Every day seems to come with another new announcement for fans.

The other day, Kelly and Mark announced that Live will host the famous After the Oscars show on March 11, 2024, from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Fans had just enough time to get over that move’s excitement and decide if a trip to LA was within the budget to sit in some of the same seats celebrities sat in the night before. Maybe some stardust will rub off on the audience.

This time, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were eager to share that the show is teaming up with a new theater, the BleauLive Theater, for four shows over two days.

This is coming up even quicker than the After the Oscars Party show. It is February 26-27, and the audience can get tickets to the show if they want.

Imagine a live audience show of Live with Mark and Kelly and all the fun of Las Vegas. It is a win-win!

Kelly and Mark shared the news on Instagram, and their fans went wild

The news about shows in Vegas was echoed on social media.

After they shared the information, fans popped in to say how excited they were.

One fan said, “Viva Las Vegas!!!” Another said, “So cool,” and a third said, “Congratulations!”

Kelly said to Mark during the announcement that they needed to stop by the wedding chapel where they were married.

Their chapel is The Chapel of the Bells, and it is famous for those who have been married there and for its spot in some films.

Kelly and Mark are the most famous ones anyone will remember nowadays, but Beverly D’Angelo, Mickey Rooney, Leslie Nielsen, and Ernest Borgnine were married there. The films Honeymoon in Vegas, Indecent Proposal, Vegas Vacation, and Mars Attacks have scenes filmed at the chapel.

It will be exciting to see if Kelly and Mark renew their vows while they visit the chapel.

Kelly was pulled onstage to judge Madonna’s dancers

Kelly announced the most exciting thing that could happen to her earlier in the week. She was asked to come onstage to help judge the half-naked dancers during the Madonna song Vogue.

This was a massive deal for her. Kelly was sick in December and had to miss the last Madonna concert, much to her chagrin.

But this time, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Kelly had a blast being the center of attention next to her idol, Madonna.

What exciting news will be coming for Live with Kelly and Mark next? What can top a week filled with moves for the show and an encounter with Madonna?

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.