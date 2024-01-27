Kelly Ripa reveals big change coming for Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, sat on the most significant announcement they have made in 2024 until the end of the last show of the week.

Kelly waited until the last minute to share exciting news with the audience.

When Kelly began her announcement by saying, “Guess what? We have a big announcement to make,” every fan must have held their breath, waiting to hear if this was when she was retiring.

Kelly and Mark have been teasing retirement or moving where their show is produced.

Live with Kelly and Mark is produced in New York City, but the hosts dream of a warmer locale like Palm Springs.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This time, the announcement, while a considerable change, is not a permanent move.

Kelly announces Live will be filming in L.A. for the Oscars

Kelly revealed that the show will film its famous “After the Oscars” show on March 11 at the Dolby Theatre and that fans can request tickets to go to the show.

Kelly said, “We’re headed back to L.A. this year for the Oscars!” Mark called this “Huge.”

An exciting first is that Mark will be joining Kelly as her co-host. According to the press release from Live with Kelly and Mark, “For the past two years, Live’s special ‘After the Oscars’ show has reached over 3 million viewers.”

It will be a change for Mark since he will be working the Oscars instead of being Kelly’s plus one ticket holder.

At last year’s Oscars, Kelly and Mark announced they would co-host the show since Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan.

They posted the announcement on Live’s YouTube channel.

Fans cannot wait to grab tickets to the show

Live with Kelly and Mark posted a video about the After the Oscars show on their Instagram account and directed fans to request tickets.

The show will be filmed live in the same theater as the Oscar show from the night before. A big draw to the show is that guests will sit in the same seats the stars sat in during the Oscars.

Fans started posting congratulations and making plans to grab tickets for the show.

One fan said, “It’s going to be great, can’t wait!” Another clapped at the argument.

A third fan said, “See you there.” A final fan said, “Can’t wait! You guys rock!!”

Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

The link for the tickets can be found here. This looks like it will be an exciting show.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.