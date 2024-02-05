Kelly Ripa fans are upset at another prerecorded LIVE with Kelly and Mark show

It is a new week, the first in February, and LIVE with Kelly and Mark fans were excited to watch a new show today.

However, that did not happen, much to the disappointment of many viewers.

What aired today was the LIVE’s Viewers’ Choice show, which was comprised of clips of past shows. The only new content was what Kelly and Mark did to introduce the segments.

This isn’t the first prerecorded show to air recently. When Kelly Ripa admitted that she felt “dead inside,” that was also taped and not live.

Fans also got upset since many shows were reruns during the Christmas holidays.

It may be time to rethink the show’s name, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, since many episodes are not, in fact, live.

LIVE fans noticed immediately the episode was not live

Tuning into a new show, especially after LIVE with Kelly and Mark is watched more than any other syndicated morning talk show, would have been a highlight on a dull Monday.

Since it was just a regurgitation of already-seen clips, fans took to social media to complain about the situation.

One fan let the show have it by saying, “So unfortunate that there are only 2, sometimes 3 mad ‘Live’ shows per week. Been a viewer for over 30yrs and I think it’s time to either take the word ‘LIVE’ out of the title, sadly, or cancel the show.”

Another fan was upset as well, saying, “Geez! Another prerecorded show today? @kellymarklive So much for live shows; we are lucky to get 3 live shows a week!”

Maybe it is time to rethink things for the show, as Kelly seems to be losing interest in hosting.

Kelly Ripa shares photos of Mark Consuelos and Lola Consuelos in Italy

Kelly, Mark, and at least one of their three children may have been in Italy for a long weekend.

Kelly and Mark shared photos of Mark and Lola at the Italian soccer team stadium where they are part-owners.

These photos are part of Kelly and Mark’s story on Instagram, which is not permanent. Yesterday, Mark shared a picture of him and Lola on his story. Today, Kelly shared a couple of others, including one of Mark and Lola.

Then Kelly reshared one of Mark and someone else at the stadium.

Hopefully, tomorrow’s Live with Kelly and Mark will be a live episode.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.