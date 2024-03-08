Kelly Ripa is channeling ‘Nicole Kidman vibes’ in LIVE’s new Oscar promo

Kelly Ripa from Live with Kelly and Mark is using her acting skills in a new promo for the show’s After Oscar party, and people are noticing something new about her look.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are known for their elaborate costumes when they spoof other shows or iconic movies.

They have not disappointed fans in this latest release, as this could be their best yet.

The trailer features a montage of Kelly and Mark dressing up as characters from Barbie, A Few Good Men, and Dirty Dancing, among others.

The video is a spoof of Nicole Kidman’s famous AMC commercial, which dropped in September 2021 and was meant to encourage people to go to movie theaters.

CNN reports that the commercial is still “just as beloved” as it was when it first came out, and that could be why Kelly chose to emulate Nicole Kidman.

Fans noticed right away that Kelly looked like Nicole

Kelly did an excellent job dressing up like Nicole Kidman in the trailer for the Oscar After Party episode she puts on annually.

The show has been teasing its trip to Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater for months now, and this is Mark’s first time as co-host.

Kelly had Mark dig in for this opener as he dressed up as characters from The Princess Bride, Dirty Dancing, and Barbie.

However, it was Kelly who stood out as Nicole Kidman, and fans are loving it.

One fan wrote, “She looks like Nicole Kidman here for some reason.” Another fan commented, “You two are going to be hosting the Oscars next year.”

One last fan in the sample noted that Kelly was sporting “Nicole Kidman vibes.”

Kelly and Mark headed into lousy weather ahead of the Oscar show

Kelly and Mark traveled to California to get ready for the Oscar show next week and got hit with Emergency Alerts and a hail of all things.

She posted Reels on her Instagram about the bad weather, letting fans know California isn’t always sunny.

In one photo, Kelly comments, “We’re here!” showing the Emergency Alert for a flash flood warning.

In another photo, Kelly couldn’t believe what she had seen on their balcony. She captioned the photo, “Hail?”

Hopefully, the weather will return to the average sunny and hot days for Kelly and Mark before they head back to the rest of the New York winter.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.