Here’s why Kelly Ripa is irritated at Mark Consuelos on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos wrapped up a heavy week of filming their show LIVE with Kelly and Mark in Las Vegas and are looking forward to another trip.

Last month, when Kelly announced the show was moving to Vegas, she also reminded everyone that their annual LIVE After the Oscars show is around the corner.

This year will be Mark’s first time working that show instead of being a plus-one, making him understandably nervous. He took over as Kelly’s co-host after Ryan left last year.

Instead of chilly New York City, the show will film from the Oscars in sunny Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre, which Kelly always looks forward to since she is usually cold.

During the host chat, Kelly shared something about the location change to California that upset her.

She said she was not blaming Mark specifically for this, but it was hard not to notice the correlation between him and this first for their Oscars show.

Kelly admitted she was a ‘little irritated’ at Mark

The couple was discussing the great weather they had in Central Park in NYC, a record of 68 degrees when they noticed the weather in Los Angeles would also be great.

Kelly said it was “Mark’s first time hosting the Academy show, and suddenly good weather? That’s weird, that’s weird. I’m a little irritated.”

Mark could only laugh and ask her if she was the type of person that gets angry when you go on vacation and there is nice weather at home.

Kelly admitted she wanted horrible weather at home and that “I want to feel I escaped something.”

While it is undoubtedly a coincidence that this is Mark’s first time co-hosting with Kelly, it’s not his fault it will be excellent in New York City while they are gone.

So it is doubtful that Kelly will stay irritated at Mark long since he doesn’t control the weather.

Scott Foley was on LIVE and gave these audience members a surprise

Scott Foley was on the show to discuss his new project, the Girls on the Bus, which is streaming on HBOMax on March 14, 2024.

Mark is also in the show. Mark’s part has him looking very presidential, so much so that fans suggested he run for President, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Two of the audience members had birthdays, and Scott graciously allowed them to come up and take photos with him.

Live with Kelly and Mark’s Instagram shared the video of everything happening.

Next week will be fun for LIVE with Kelly and Mark as they travel to Los Angeles for the Oscar show.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.