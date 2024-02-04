Kelly Ripa dropped two big updates about her podcast on Live with Kelly and Mark

There have been many updates from Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, on Live with Kelly and Mark in the last few weeks.

Live shows are coming up in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, promising exciting segments with Kelly and Mark.

Now, with retirement from the show always looming for Kelly, she was able to give updates on another project that is dear to her heart. Having worked in television for decades, Kelly is almost ready to hang up her hat.

Kelly started her podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, in March 2023. The series is a weekly podcast that drops new episodes on Wednesdays.

Season 1 had a great 47 episodes and garnered 4.8 out of 5 stars in reviews on Apple.

On Friday, Kelly gave fans two critical updates about her podcast. It has been playing reruns since the New Year, and fans are eager for more new stuff.

Kelly Ripa reveals Season 2 of her podcast and her first guest

Kelly and Mark were slated to interview Sam Rockwell, who has been Leslie Bibb’s partner since 2007. That gave Kelly a reason to share about her podcast during the host chat on Friday’s Live with Kelly and Mark.

“Now, I spoke to his beloved Leslie Bibb yesterday on my podcast,” Kelly revealed. “Season 2 is coming shortly, “she added. This is excellent news for fans of her podcast.

The second update that Kelly shared is that Leslie will be her first guest on her podcast. She is also going to be on the next season of White Lotus.

Kelly also shared that Leslie was dishing on her partner, Sam Rockwell. Kelly asked her what was the sexiest thing about Sam. Kelly revealed that Leslie said his “tush.”

Kelly also shared a photo teasing Season 2 of her podcast on her Instagram reels.

Kelly Ripa shares information about Season 2 of her podcast. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark shared a rare photo of his daughter Lola.

Mark Consuelos recently shared a photo of Lola Consuelos, his daughter, on his Instagram reels. They were seemingly at the Campobasso Football Club located at Campobasso, Molise, Italy.

Kelly and Mark are part owners of the club, according to Forbes. They invested in September of 2022.

Mark Consuelos shared a rare photo of him and his daughter Lola. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Fans last saw Lola in December for a Christmas segment on Live with Kelly and Mark, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics. Seeing photos and getting updates on their daughter is always a treat.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekday mornings on ABC.