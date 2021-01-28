Will there be a Season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms? Pic credit: Netflix

The teen musical dramedy Julie and the Phantoms is a Netflix production that premiered in September 2020. A silly and fun-loving series, it is a nice casual watch that, in its short time, has already garnered tons of attention and a tight-knit fan base.

Currently, Julie and the Phantoms sits on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critic approval rate and on IMDb with an 8.4/10 rating.

What is Julie and the Phantoms about?

Based on a Brazilian series with the same name, the American remake is produced by Kenny Ortega, the renowned director behind High School Musical and Descendants, and the choreographer for Dirty Dancing.

Julie and the Phantoms stars debuting actor Madison Reyes as the main protagonist Julie Molina. Julie is a high school musician who is struggling to grieve over the loss of her mother. She finds herself unable to create new music due to her devastation.

While going through her mother’s old belongings, Julie accidentally summons a 90s boy band and she begins to create and perform music with them. The series follows the new group as they get to know each other and find themselves in a few sticky situations.

Are we getting a Season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms?

As of today, there has been no announcement from Netflix confirming the renewal of Julie and the Phantoms.

In an interview with David Opie from Digital Spy back in November, producer Ortega was asked about his plans for season two of Julie and the Phantoms. To this he responded, “We’re hoping the world will join us, first of all.”

He goes on to say:

The hope and anticipation that we’re already feeling is great. If it’s global and it’s big, we absolutely want to continue. And we have some big plans for season two, to go even further into our stories, and even further into our music. We hope to maybe even take this on the road, and tour Julie and the Phantoms as a live musical experience. Kenny Ortega to Digital Spy

It appears as though the Julie crew is on board for Season 2 and the ball has been in Netflix’s court.

Julie and the Phantoms is a “ghostly” hit among Netflix viewers. The show trended in Netflix’s Top 10 list for multiple weeks and is still a popular topic on social media. While a second season has not yet been confirmed, it would make zero sense for Netflix to not pursue it.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.