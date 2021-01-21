Netflix’s Bridgerton officially renewed, cast appearing on The Netflix Afterparty

Netflix officially announced that it has renewed Bridgerton for a second season after its first was one of the most-watched of the past year.

The announcement came with a special video, and David Spade announced that the cast of the show would appear on The Netflix Afterparty on Saturday, January 23.

Bridgerton renewed for Season 2

After Netflix announced the renewal of Bridgerton for Season 2, Deadline reported that Season 2 will chronicle the pursuit of a suitable marriage for the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

The source is the second book of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton series, The Viscount Who Loved Me.

“We have a bunch of new characters we are going to be introducing,” show creator Chris Van Dusen said this morning in announcing the renewal on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“Anthony is going to have a love interest next season, and I think it’s going to be as sweeping and moving and as beautiful as viewers of the first season have come to expect from the show.”

This plays off the final moment in Season 1 when Anthony told Daphne and Simon he planned on “finding and promptly declaring my intentions to my new viscountess.”

Season 1 of Bridgerton hit on December 25, 2020. It wrapped filming in February 2020, so if the show is planning to start filming in March, as was rumored, it could logistically hit in December 2021, but is more likely to arrive sometime early in 2022.

It was no surprise that the show was renewed.

In its first four weeks of release, 63 million Netflix accounts watched at least a few minutes of Bridgerton. In comparison, the fantasy series, The Witcher was watched by 76 million and the last season of Money Heist was watched by 65 million.

“Bridgerton is this lavish, vibrant, steamy Regency love story; it is about romance, love, and joy; I think all of those things are really universal themes people are responding to,” Van Dusen said.

Bridgerton cast coming to The Netflix Afterparty

The Netflix Afterparty is a weekly comedy aftershow that David Spade hosts.

On the show, comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films. This focuses on the latest and most buzzworthy of Netflix’s recent shows and movies.

This Saturday, January 23, the cast of Bridgerton will appear on The Netflix Afterparty, just in time to rejoice in the news of the Season 2 renewal.

Bridgerton Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix. The Netflix Aftershow airs on Saturday nights, weekly on Netflix.