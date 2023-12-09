Joy Behar can’t control her anger, snaps at Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar, co-host on The View, is gaining a reputation for herself that is not all joy and light as her name implies.

Brian Teta, executive producer of The View, has called her “cranky” to her face and has spoken about her depressing moods.

Joy has snapped at her co-hosts and guests frequently. Just a few days ago, she snarled at Matt Rogers to “Shut up” after he was talking about her going barefoot on an airplane.

She has commented to fellow co-host Sara about feeling violent toward anyone on the panel of women. The topic of when to fight came up, and Sara mentioned that she is a lover and not a fighter and has never felt like hurting anyone.

Joy commented, “Really, On this show, you never felt that way?”

The topics may be too heavy for Joy. Recently, the ladies were discussing women’s rights and abortion stemming from a case in Texas.

This time, Alyssa Farah Griffin gets the brunt of Joy’s anger

Abortion is always a hot topic that divides the country. Recently, the ladies spent a heavy segment discussing it, and the subject turned to the ever-divisive theme of Donald Trump.

Joy mentioned that the former president, Donald Trump, used to run on a pro-choice platform, and then in 2016, he made a contradictory statement. He stated at a town hall meeting in Wisconsin that “there has to be some sort of punishment” regarding women and abortions.

Joy became increasingly upset during the segment. She ignored the producer’s musical cue that a commercial break was coming up.

As Joy was finishing her statement, reminding people of the contradictory statement that Donald Trump made, Alyssa Farah Griffin broke in.

Alyssa used to work for Donald Trump and reminded everyone that “And he was rarely condemned by pro-lifers.”

This set off Joy, who shouted, “Okay! he has walked that back a little, but can you trust that man?”

“I don’t think so,” she finished. The ladies were talking over each other now, prompting Joy to shout, “Please! Please!” as she ripped up her cue cards and threw them into the air, ending the segment.

Joy Behar teases her next job

Brian Teta had Joy on his podcast this week. He mentioned that she only gives him advice when she is off. She is usually off on Mondays each week.

After Joy mentioned that she watches the show on Mondays, she e-mails Brian with ideas.

After he agreed with her, Joy offered to produce the show after she retired from hosting.

“You know what, I’m a good producer, “Joy said. She said they could hire her as a consultant or part-time producer for The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.