Joey and Hunter King from Nailed It: Who are they and did they win?

Joey and Hunter King starred in the “Travel Dos and Donuts” episode of Nailed It. Pic credit: Netflix

The latest season of Netflix’s baking competition Nailed It took everybody by surprise! The popular series swapped out solo amateur bakers for teams of two, adding in the entertaining element of funny baking conversations and teams butting heads over which baker is taking charge.

Another shocker that came from Season 5 was the involvement of actors Joey and Hunter King, two siblings who have been in television and movies for years. They competed against other home-baking duos for the big prize of $10,000 and the notable Nailed It trophy (always delivered delicately by stage manager Wes).

The King siblings starred in Episode 4 of the season, titled “Travel Dos and Donuts.” This episode featured guest judge and comedian Bobby Lee! Here’s everything you need to know.

Who are Joey and Hunter King?

Wondering where you’ve seen these two actors before? That’ll be hard to pinpoint as the two have had very long and successful careers, especially when you consider their young ages.

Back in 2010, Joey King starred in Ramona and Beezus as the title character Ramona Quimby alongside Disney actor Selena Gomez. The 21-year-old actor has also been in Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Dark Knight Rises before playing one of the main characters in the horror movie The Conjuring.

Her other popular movie roles include playing one of the leads, Grace Bloom, in Zach Braff’s Wish I Were Here and Elle Evans in the Netflix trilogy The Kissing Booth.

Joey is also well-experienced in television roles, making brief appearances in the popular series The Flash, New Girl, and Fargo. She made her Hulu debut starring as Gypsy Blanchard in the true-crime drama The Act.

If none of those roles sounded familiar, the actor also made a fun appearance in the Taylor Swift music video for her 2011 single Mean.

Joey King’s older sister, Hunter King, is an Emmy award-winning actor best known for playing Summer Newman in the soap opera The Young and the Restless. Other roles include playing Adriana Masters in TeenNick’s Hollywood Heights and making brief appearances in Hannah Montana, Workaholics, and ER.

Both actors have posted about their Nailed It appearance on Instagram. The eldest King sibling posted three images from their episode and wrote, “I thought for sure quarantine turned us into master bakers, apparently not so much. Watch Nailed It tomorrow on Netflix to see the evidence.”

Did Joey and Hunter King win?

Joey and Hunter King took the prize home with their homemade long-john donuts (which were described as tasting like chlorine) and their air balloon cake. As the duo narrated to the screen, in order to make up for their donut flop, they added chocolate peanut butter cups in between the layers of their cake — which seemingly brought their cake to the next level.

Nailed It judge Jacques Torres explained that all teams made a hot air balloon cake that was “standing,” which eliminated that section of their judging criteria; therefore, they placed their votes based on taste and creativity. And as mentioned before, the two sisters jazzed up their cake by adding chocolate candies.

Excitingly, the two were announced as the episode’s winner. They shared that they will be donating the $10,000 cash prize to an organization that they both support and referred to as “amazing,” the UN Refugee Agency. The nonprofit works to “ensure that everyone has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge in another State.”

Nailed It Season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.