Jeremy Sisto has a fun idea for a Law & Order/FBI crossover

Jeremy Sisto as Jubal Valentine on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Could Cyrus Lupo meet Jubal Valentine?

While such a strange encounter seems crazy, actor Jeremy Sisto has an idea how it could happen amid talk of further crossovers between Law & Order and FBI.

While it’s just speculation, for now, the idea that crossovers between these TV franchises can even happen says a lot about the changing times for TV.

The Wolf Entertainment Universe expanding

TV crossovers have existed for some time, but ones across different networks are trickier.

A notable exception was in 2016 when CBS’ Supergirl had a guest appearance from the CW’s The Flash. That paved the way for Supergirl to formally join the CW in its second season.

When the One Chicago series began, it was soon connected to Law & Order via some crossovers between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Chicago P.D.

That connection is interesting given that S. Epatha Merkerson, who played longtime Law & Order cop Anita Van Buren, now stars on Chicago Med.

More significant was in 2020 when Chicago P.D.’s Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) filled in for a few episodes on FBI’s second season, thus establishing the two franchises to take place in the same universe.

The fact that the FBI, Law & Order, and One Chicago franchises are all produced by Dick Wolf Entertainment makes such crossovers easier than between other TV productions on rival networks.

Currently, the FBI shows have some crossover connections, mainly with characters popping on video chat with the FBI: International team.

But with the coming revival of the mothership Law & Order series and more crossover appeal, there’s a chance further connections may happen.

Sisto playing a double role?

Jeremy Sisto, as Jubal, faces a danger to his son on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

The Law & Order revival will bring back some old faces like Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy and Anthony Anderson as Kevin Bernard.

However, Sisto, who played Cyrus Lupo on the last seasons of Law & Order, is now starring as Jubal Valentine on FBI. He stars alongside Alana de la Garza, who had played Connie Rubirosa on those final Law & Order seasons.

Speaking to Give Me My Remote on the possibility of a crossover, Sisto had a fun suggestion on how his two characters could possibly connect.

“That’d be awesome. I should play both [of my] characters! That would be something…I think it would be great if there was this really weird scene where Jubal was going into the restroom, and he looked up and at the next urinal it was Cyrus and we have some strange scene: ‘Hey, don’t I know you from somewhere?’ I don’t know why we have to be in the men’s room—it just felt like a appropriate place for an absurd moment.”

While it’s unlikely such a moment might occur, Sisto has added he would love to work in some sort of crossover between the series.

“Dick has mentioned to me in the past, ‘Oh, we’re working on a crossover with [FBI and Law & Order: SVU. But that hasn’t come to fruition yet. With the new Law & Order, it’s very exciting. I just talked to Anthony and he’s loving it. So it’s fun. I love that it’s continued on; it gives me hope that [FBI] can go on for more than 20 years.”

The winter finale of FBI had Jubal hard hit when girlfriend Rina was shot by the team’s old drug lord foe Antonio Vargas. The January 4 episode will explore the fallout as Jubal still wants payback.

While a meeting of his characters may be too much to ask for, Sisto’s words indicate some fun should further crossover between the franchises take place.

FBI Season 4 returns with new episodes Tuesday, January 4 at 8/7c on CBS.