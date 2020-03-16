Jack returns to Supernatural in sneak peek of Galaxy Brain, but what’s his story?

Supernatural is back tonight, now airing on Mondays, and the sneak peek of the episode promises that Jack’s return may not be the simple blessing the Winchesters might have hoped.

The CW has released a sneak peek of tonight’s Supernatural return, entitled Galaxy Brain. The clip shows the Winchesters and Castiel discussing Billie/Death’s plan to defeat God using the newly resurrected Jack.

We don’t know what the plan is, but the boys are understandably concerned about Jack’s volatility, given his recent history.

Jack returns to Supernatural in this sneak peek for Galaxy Brain

Jack, who is the Nephilim son of Lucifer and human Kelly Kline, has powers beyond understanding. The Winchesters have many reasons to be afraid of Jack, the first being that he is the son of the Devil himself.

But Jack was raised by the Winchesters and Castiel, making him their collective adopted son. He was raised with love and by the loving memory of his mother.

After a time, what they feared about Jack was merely his naivete and the mystery of his untapped power.

But then Jack burned off his soul to kill the archangel, Michael.

Without his soul, Jack was missing his inherent moral center and became vulnerable to manipulation. Jack eventually killed Mary Winchester, Sam and Dean’s mother, in a fit of rage.

This momentarily put Jack and the Winchesters at odds before Jack was killed by God in the final confrontation of season 14.

Jack has been kept hidden in the empty by Billie/Death until it was safe to bring him back.

The Winchesters might have a chance against God with Jack’s help

Now, Jack has been resurrected, and he somehow figures in her plans to take down God.

Happy as the Winchesters are to have their adopted son back, Jack still doesn’t have a soul, and they don’t trust Billie.

Sam, Dean, and Castiel are understandably concerned about Jack’s mental state, but they don’t seem to have much of a choice but to go with the plan.

As the Winchesters discuss the potential issues, Jack refamiliarizes himself with the bunker. He wistfully caresses Mary Winchester’s initials that have been carved into the table.

Soul or not, he still seems to feel remorse for her death. How can he ever hope to be forgiven by Sam and Dean for the death of their mother?

Supernatural airs on Mondays at 8/7 C on The CW.