Is The View coming back for Season 27?

The View is currently on summer break, with reruns airing until September.

There have also been rumors flying that The View has been canceled — but this is not the case.

The View will, in fact, return for Season 27 as it keeps its reign as a top daytime television show.

The ladies won’t be slowing down for Season 27; they’re still going to debate it up like it’s 1997 between topics of politics, celebrities, pool-sex, and more.

However, there are known to be some changes to The View, namely changing up panelists in the past.

Sign up for our newsletter!

When does Season 27 air, and who will be back on the talk show? Keep reading to find out.

When does The View come back for Season 27?

We only have to deal with reruns of the famous 11 a.m. show for just a little longer — Season 27 premieres on September 5 on ABC.

Naturally, the co-hosts will be preparing for and covering the 2024 presidential election, and we’re sure to hear a lot of varying opinions on that.

Plus, they’ll keep in touch with celebrity drama — perhaps we’ll hear more about Taylor Swift’s romances or even how Vanderpump Rules will continue after Scandoval (it seems like Whoopi Goldberg and Rachel Leviss are both waiting for Rachel to receive a raise!).

Who is coming back to The View?

This time around, everyone will be returning to The View.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg will be celebrating her 16th year on the show after joining in 2007.

Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines will both be returning after joining in Season 20, though Sara did take a break for Seasons 22 and 23.

Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin joined The View during Season 26 and will be back for Season 27.

Is Joy Behar retiring from The View?

As rumors constantly swirl around the daytime talk show, some people were wondering if 80-year-old Joy Behar would be retiring this season.

Joy joined as an original co-host in 1997 and has been there ever since — well, except for a couple of seasons when she was asked to step back.

Fortunately, The View staple has no plans on leaving the show.

“I just signed a contract so I’ll be here for a while,” she told PEOPLE in 2022. “I have no plans to retire.”

She later added, “I’m happy to be a part of it. So no, I’m not going anywhere. I’m having a good time.”

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.