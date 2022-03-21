Is Law & Order Thursday new this week? When do new episodes return?

Hugh Dancy as Nolan Price on Law & Order Season 21. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are taking a break for a few weeks.

After several weeks of new episodes, the three Law & Order shows will be taking off the rest of March and returning in early April.

But the promos indicate that when the series return, it will be with some major drama that puts a few officers in danger.

Why is Law & Order Thursdays taking a break?

The latest Law & Order Thursdays episodes did well in the ratings, despite going up against the first night of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, which is always a big rating draw.

Law & Order drew 4.44 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had one of the better ratings of the night with 4.53 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. Law & Order: Organized Crime wrapped up the night with 3.35 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

After a few weeks of new episodes, it seems surprising that the three shows are all already going into reruns. It’s likely NBC expects higher ratings for later NCAA basketball coverage and saving new episodes for April.

There were developments as Law & Order tackled a case of a tennis star accused of murder based on the Britney Spears conservatorship case.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had the team in a complex case of an app developer accused of assault before Carisi got the guilty verdict.

The bigger complications were on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Stabler continued to go undercover in the corrupt cop group the Brotherhood. But Stabler was jarred when he learned his policeman father may not have been such a hero.

While details are mostly tight, NBC has released promos for the shows when they return in April.

What comes when Law & Order Thursdays return?

The night will begin April 7 with Law & Order as Free Speech has the cops investigating a case where social media might have led to a political murder.

Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a congressional candidate. Price and Maroun contend with an extremist plot hellbent on thwarting the candidate’s agenda by any means necessary.

The episode brings in TV veteran Dylan Baker as a defense attorney as the prosecutors have to figure out whether inciting murder falls under free speech.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit isn’t releasing a title yet for Episode 17, but the promo indicates a cop is in danger.

The promo seems to show Velasco in the line of fire on this trafficking case, but it’s possible another cop ends up being shot. The fact NBC is keeping details tight hints a big moment is coming.

The night ends with Law & Order: Organized Crime as Can’t Knock The Hustle brings back Dann Florek as Donald Cragen.

It seems Stabler needs his former captain’s help getting information on the corrupt cops. He might also be wanting more about the truth regarding his father’s actions.

While fans may be annoyed at having to wait a few weeks for new Law & Order episodes, the series promise some major drama when they return in April.

Law & Order Thursdays return with Law & Order Season 21 April 7 at 8/7c on NBC.