Is Hailey leaving Chicago P.D.? Tracy Spiridakos joins new show

How about that Chicago P.D. cliffhanger involving Hailey Upton? It left a lot of fans wondering if Hailey is leaving Chicago P.D. this season.

The short answer is that she is leaving the Chicago P.D. cast for the time being. The long answer is that she will be returning to the show in the near future.

Chicago P.D. and FBI crossover

Actress Tracy Spiridakos is going to make the jump from an NBC show to a CBS one, possibly confusing a few viewers along the way.

Anyone who watched the March 25 episode of Chicago P.D. saw that the character of Hailey Upton was assigned to New York’s FBI task force by Hank Voight (Jason Beghe).

This means that Hailey is now going to be helping out the FBI on an upcoming case that will be pretty important to the other show. And it’s going to be the same character on a new network.

In true #OneChicago fashion, we're leaving you on a cliffhanger. 😉 We'll be back with new episodes on Wednesday, April 8! pic.twitter.com/HeJmYcCsHy — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) March 26, 2020

How does Chicago P.D. and FBI crossover?

The primary reason that these two shows can do a crossover event is that Dick Wolf is the executive producer for both of them. He runs a lot of television shows, and two of them just happen to be Chicago P.D. and FBI.

This is possibly a way to draw some fans of Chicago P.D. over to FBI, if only for one night, as it will definitely be fun to see what the character of Hailey Upton can do in a new setting.

We think that she will continue to thrive.

It also creates a lot of drama within the writing of the Chicago P.D. cast, especially with what happened during the episode called “Lines” that just took place.

Having some space between Voight and Upton might not be a bad thing.

Our hearts are pounding so hard right now. #ChicagoPD pic.twitter.com/3Z2H72dlMf — Chicago P.D. (@NBCChicagoPD) March 26, 2020

It’s interesting to note that FBI is coming off a huge crossover even with FBI: Most Wanted. It’s the first time that the two shows have done a true crossover since the spin-off debuted in January.

As for when Hailey is set to appear as a member of the FBI cast, that will take place on the FBI season finale that is scheduled for Tuesday, March 31. Fans of both shows will want to tune in for this one.

Don’t stress too much, either, as Hailey Upton should be back on the Chicago P.D. cast for the April 8 episode of the show.

Will it all be as fun as when Brian Geraghty returned as Sean Roman for a crossover between Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.? We will all have to wait and see.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on NBC. FBI airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on CBS.