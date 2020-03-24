FBI, FBI: Most Wanted crossover episodes arrive on CBS tonight

The FBI and FBI: Most Wanted crossover episodes debut on Tuesday night on CBS. It’s all part of an eventful presentation of the CBS primetime shows on March 24.

When the FBI spin-off took over the 10/9c time slot once be held by NCIS: New Orleans, crossover episodes were expected to follow. Now, fans get to enjoy two full hours of the two FBI teams trying to bring a formidable foe to justice.

The evening starts with the FBI episode titled “American Dreams” at 9/8c The FBI: Most Wanted episode titled “Reveille” airs right after that.

FBI Season 2, Episode 18

In the first hour of the crossover event, the Fugitive Task Force comes to help OA (played by Zeeko Zaki) find a suspect after a bus carrying 26 students goes missing.

The writers and producers definitely ramped up the drama for this episode that will guest-star Julian McMahon (LaCroix), Roxy Sternberg (Barnes), Kellen Lutz (Crosby), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Gibson), and Nathaniel Arcand (Skye) from the FBI: Most Wanted cast.

FBI: Most Wanted Season 1, Episode 9

For the conclusion of the crossover event, the FBI: Most Wanted cast will continue the investigation. Several twists and turns will cause the focus of the teams to be split.

FBI cast members guest-starring on Most Wanted will include Zeeko Zaki (OA), Ebonée Noel (Kristen), Jeremy Sisto (Jubal), Alana De La Garza (Isobel), and John Boyd (Scola).

A busy night on CBS primetime schedule

The network starts out the night with a brand new episode of NCIS before moving on to FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Since not many recent weeks featured new episodes for the three shows, tonight’s fare will be a really nice treat for CBS viewers.

As previously reported, the production of new NCIS episodes had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. That is also the case for FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, so none of these shows will complete the episode orders for this season.

In turn, season finales for FBI and FBI: Most Wanted will come up very quickly since very few new episodes are left to air this spring. All of that is a great reason to tune in and enjoy Tuesday’s FBI crossover event before a long hiatus with no new episodes is coming soon.

FBI airs at 9/8c and FBI: Most Wanted airs at 10/9c each Tuesday night on CBS.