Is Dr. Ethan Choi going to die On Chicago Med, will Brian Tee leave the show?

Brian Tee plays Dr. Ethan Choi on the Chicago Med cast. Pic credit: Elizabeth Sisson/NBCUniversal

Chicago Med fans have become worried that Dr. Ethan Choi is going to die on the next episode of the show.

The fears emerged during the sneak peek for Chicago Med Season 6, Episode 7, where it showed actor Brian Tee going through a health crisis with his character.

The latest episode of Chicago Med (Season 6, Episode 6) was a bit slow and methodical, building up emotional drama and including some important scenes with kiddos Augie Roberts (Lockwood) and Anna Charles.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When the episode finally came to an end, NBC viewers were left with a lot to think about, only to have a quick sneak peek for the next new episode raise tensions quite a bit.

Is Dr. Ethan Choi going to die on Chicago Med?

In the Chicago Med sneak peek that we share below, Choi is shown speaking with Dr. Charles, only to grab his side and collapse in the ED.

For a number of episodes, it has seemed like the level of stress that Choi is under has steadily grown and reached unhealthy levels. He even paused to speak with Charles about how it was becoming overwhelming.

Now, it seems we are about to see the repercussions that can stem from not taking a moment for yourself during stressful moments of life.

It looks bad, with Choi appearing to lie unblinking on the floor of the ED. This is definitely meant to hint at a dire health situation for the new chief.

Is Brian Tee leaving the Chicago Med cast?

There has been no announcement of actor Brian Tee leaving the show, so we think it is safe to assume that the character of Dr. Ethan Choi is going to survive this health scare.

Having a new actor primed to have a large role on the Chicago Med cast that also has ties to Choi’s past seems to guarantee that the character is going to survive. Stranger things have happened on television, but we think Choi will have some problems but ultimately survive the health scare during the episode called Better Is The New Enemy Of Good.

It would also be pretty cruel to April Sexton (played by Yaya DeCosta) if she lost her ex so soon after her brother, Dr. Noah Sexton, appeared on his final episode. That doesn’t seem like something that would be a good choice for the Chicago Med cast and the people who run the show.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.