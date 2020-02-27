Is Deputy canceled or renewed for Season 2 on FOX? Here’s what we know so far

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Deputy canceled rumors are starting to surface as the show continues Season 1 on FOX. The new drama premiered in January and has struggled a bit to find regular viewers on Thursday night.

The show stars actor Stephen Dorff as Sheriff Bill Hollister. The character was a Los Angeles deputy when the acting sheriff died, thrusting him into a job that he never wanted.

Other notable members of the Deputy cast include Yara Martinez as Dr. Paula Reyes, Brian Van Holt as Detective Cade Ward, Bex Taylor-Klaus as Deputy Brianna Bisho, and Mark Moses as Undersheriff Jerry London.

They did a really good job putting together the Deputy cast, and it has led to some really good episodes as the heroes of the show try to stop crimes and criminals each week.

It is also a format that allows for notable guest stars — like when David Arquette guest-starred in Episode 6.

Deputy ratings on FOX

The time slot on Thursday nights is doing Deputy no favors, as it has to go up against Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, Will & Grace at NBC, and Mom at CBS. Thursday nights are tough at other time slots as well.

It was estimated that about 3.3 million viewers tuned in for Deputy Episode 7 on February 20. That compares to about six million viewers for Grey’s Anatomy and 6.29 million viewers for Mom.

What makes it even worse is that in the key demographic of viewers aged 18-49, Deputy falls even further behind, scoring less than half the numbers at ABC.

On the season, Deputy is averaging just 3.66 million viewers per episode. That’s not very good for a one-hour drama. But there is some good news buried in everything.

Deputy appears to do very well in the Live+7 Day ratings. That specific rating takes into account the live viewers as well as the views an episode receives over the next seven days.

That can come from OnDemand viewing or from people watching a recorded episode on their DVRs.

Through the first six episodes, Deputy is averaging almost 6.5 million total viewers when looking at the Live+7 Day ratings. Those numbers are good enough to deserve a renewal, especially if the bottom-line costs for the network aren’t too high.

Is Deputy canceled or renewed for Season 2 on FOX?

So far, FOX has not revealed specific information about the future of Deputy. For viewers and fans who want to make sure that the network gives strong consideration to Deputy Season 2, be sure to tune in for the next new episode.

Deputy has not been canceled, but a bump in ratings could certainly help. Otherwise, it’s going to be at risk of not getting renewed as FOX tries to figure out shows for next fall and winter 2021.

Deputy airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on FOX.