Bull spoilers: Yara Martinez guest stars as Izzy Colon again

Bull spoilers for the Monday night episode reveal that actress Yara Martinez is returning to the show. This is great news for viewers.

Martinez plays Izzy Colon, who is the brother of Benny Colon (played by Freddy Rodriguez) and the ex of Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly). She is also pregnant with Bull’s baby.

The new installment of the show — which is Season 4, Episode 14 — is called Quid Pro Quo. Within the episode, Bull is hired by a doctor accused of bribing his way into college.

But the character arc of the episode is going to revolve around Bull expecting the birth of his child.

Yara Martinez guest stars on Bull

Viewers haven’t seen a lot of Izzy on the show this season. This is because the actress has been pulling double-duty.

Martinez is also one of the stars of the new FOX series, Deputy. On that show, Martinez appears nightly, as her character of Dr. Paula Reyes is married to the main character (the new sheriff).

Oh baby! Bull is hired by a juror from one of his trial cases, a physician arrested for bribing his way into college, JUST as Bull’s ex-wife, Izzy, is due to give birth– on an all-new @BullCBS tonight at 9! pic.twitter.com/f7pRnwFfs5 — CBS11 (@CBS11) February 10, 2020

For most of Season 4, the character of Izzy has taken a back seat to everything else taking place on the show. That’s a shame, too, as she brought a nice presence to the show, especially when it came to scenes with Bull.

The bad news, though, is that Izzy doesn’t show up in the credits for the February 17 episode. This means fans who want to see her back in the Bull cast need to make sure to tune in for the February 10 installment.

Bull Season 4 ratings

As we previously reported, the Bull ratings for Season 4 continue to be really strong on Monday nights. CBS is still drawing really good numbers for the 10/9c time slot and it is a really good close to the night for the network.

Early numbers from the February 3 episode showed that it drew more viewers than the previous six new ones. That’s a good result for the network, especially since those numbers should only go up as the DVR numbers get reported.

Thanks for watching! What did you think of tonight's #Bull? pic.twitter.com/19TOkAzLfr — Bull (@BullCBS) February 4, 2020

Bull is, at its heart, a procedural drama that follows a formula for most episodes. They get a case, they figure out how to try that case, and by the end of the episode, that case is resolved in some fashion. Sometimes, it doesn’t leave enough time for character development.

The inclusion of Yara Martinez as Izzy Colon has always added something to the Bull cast and it would be great if the writers and producers found a way to make her more prevalent on the show.

Bull airs Monday nights at 10/9c on CBS.