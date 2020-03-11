Is Chicago Fire new tonight? News on Chicago Med Episode 100, Chicago P.D. cast

Chicago Fire is not new tonight. In fact, all three Chicago shows will air repeat episodes on March 11.

There is no particular reason other than a gap in the schedule, with Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. all returning to NBC with new episodes on March 18.

That’s bad news for NBC viewers, especially since there have been nights already this season where episodes were postponed or didn’t air due to things like the State of the Union.

At least there is a lot to look forward to as the current seasons of the shows play out.

There is also the spectacularly great news that all three shows were renewed for three more years.

Read More Chicago Fire preview: Taylor Kinney featured in new episode Try Like Hell

Chicago Med Episode 100

A lot of hype is building up for the 100th episode of Chicago Med.

Season 5, Episode 17 will take place on March 18, and it is already getting a lot of push from the marketing at NBC. That includes an extended preview shared below.

Among the topics covered in the new episode is the relationship between April and Ethan facing tests, Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles working on a complicated case of a child, and a police officer suffering from a mysterious gunshot wound.

Check out the preview for the episode called “The Ghosts of the Past” here:

ONE WEEK until the 100th episode of #ChicagoMed! You won't want to miss a second of it, trust us. 👀 pic.twitter.com/A5E2AhQipy — Chicago Med (@NBCChicagoMed) March 11, 2020

Chicago Fire Season 8, Episode 17 preview

Last time around, viewers got to see Lily return to the cast. It added some interesting moments and allowed fans to think about Otis some more.

There is a lot of drama coming during the next new episode of Chicago Fire. Airing on March 18, the episode is called “Protect a Child,” and the case that leads to the title of the episode will get personal for Casey and Gallo.

As shown in the preview below, there are a few dramatic moments during a rescue call that Station 51 has to deal with. The preview alone may have some fans asking: Is Cruz going to die on Chicago Fire?

Mistakes must be avoided at all costs on the next #ChicagoFire. pic.twitter.com/CnP7SfTE0J — Chicago Fire (@NBCChicagoFire) March 11, 2020

Chicago P.D. cast

For the new episode of Chicago P.D. that is called “Before the Fall,” Intelligence is going to have to deal with Homicide. Plus, a familiar face features in the trailer below.

The Chicago P.D. cast is in for a tough case during Season 7, Episode 17, and NBC viewers will see them try to solve a murder and prevent a gang war brewing in the city.

Voight will also be turning to a reformed gang member to help get a key witness’ testimony in that murder case.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c on Wednesday evenings.