Who is Lily on Chicago Fire cast? Ariane Rinehart returns

Lily returns to the Chicago Fire cast on Wednesday night for an all-new episode of the show.

NBC revealed a very brief synopsis about the new episode, so it may not have been easy for viewers to guess that a Lily return was about to take place.

The synopsis for Season 8, Episode 16 reads as follows:

“Boden is on edge after starting a new fad diet. Casey and Severide disagree on a call. Brett’s birth mother shares life-altering news. A familiar face has a proposition for Herrmann.”

It’s clear that the familiar face propositioning Herrmann (played by David Eigenberg) is going to be Lily. That information became obvious due to some social media posts from her on March 4.

Below is a Twitter post that actress Arian Rinehart made ahead of the Chicago Fire March 4 episode:

She also posted another, less subtle hint, about how she would be returning to play Lily again that can be seen below:

Lily is baaaaack! Catch me on @NBCChicagoFire this Wednesday at 9/8c 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PY3OKupftO — Ariane Rinehart (@arianerinehart) March 2, 2020

Who is Lily on Chicago Fire cast?

Viewers who don’t watch the show every week may not remember that Lily has been on the show for a while. The character doesn’t appear in every episode, but she has a backstory and appears when the episode plot calls for it.

Lily first appeared in Season 6 of the show and is best known as the girlfriend of Brian “Otis” Zvonecek. Unfortunately, Otis (played by Yuri Sardarov) died at the beginning of Season 8.

Lily has appeared on seven episodes of the show prior to this one and she should be a welcome addition to the new episode as well.

Outside of her time on Chicago Fire, actress Ariane Rinehart also appeared in the TV movie Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane and on episodes of Blue Bloods, Quantico, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Rinehart is also known for her singing, appearing as Liesl von Trapp on the TV special for The Sound of Music Live! that starred Carrie Underwood in 2013.

Chicago Fire renewed

As we previously reported, Chicago Fire has already been renewed for Season 9. Not only that, but NBC ordered three more seasons of the Wednesday night drama. That will take it through Season 11 on the network.

NBC is also bringing back Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. for at least three more seasons, so the trio of Wednesday night Chicago shows will be entrenched for many more episodes.

That’s great news for viewers who have been with the shows since the first episodes starting airing.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.