Is Chicago Fire new tonight? Let’s look at the episode schedule

Chicago Fire Season 12 was late due to two Hollywood strikes.

Rather than the new episodes arriving in September or October, the season premiere aired in January.

Pushing back the premiere date will mean fewer episodes can debut during this television season.

Instead of having 22 to 24 new episodes, Chicago Fire Season 12 will only have 13. At least it’s something because the months with no new content were brutal.

Unfortunately, breaks are needed within the schedule to allow additional filming, even with a shorter season.

That’s why Chicago Fire has a new hiatus underway that will last deep into March.

Is Chicago Fire new tonight?

March 6 and 13 will feature repeat episodes from Chicago Fire Season 12.

On March 6, NBC will re-air Call Me McHolland. That was Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 2, and featured Mouch trying to change his nickname. It also had Ritter pushing Herrmann to see a hearing doctor after he saved Firehouse 51 from a bomb and Brett searching for the perfect wedding venue.

On March 13, NBC will re-air Trapped. That was Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 3, and it featured Brett and Violet witnessing a domestic dispute. This is the episode where the paramedic duo takes the investigation into their own hands, and the ambulance gets damaged.

Chicago Fire returns with a new episode on March 20. It’s called Reg Flag and will be Chicago Fire Season 12, Episode 7. It appears that Kelly Severide gets to have a new investigation, but at least this one is in the city.

Below is the TV promo that NBC is airing for the March 20 Chicago Fire episode. Alessandra Villagómez plays Maya (the girl chatting with Severide).

Kara Killmer ended her run as paramedic Sylvie Brett on a recent episode. Brett married Matthew Casey and moved with him to Portland.

Below is a nice video clip providing fans with another look at the Brettsey wedding on Chicago Fire.

Previous episodes of Chicago Fire are available for streaming on Peacock.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday at 9/8c on NBC.