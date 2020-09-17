Impractical Jokers Season 9 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Impractical Jokers is returning to truTV for Season 9 after the 26-episode Season 8 ended in March 2020.

Impractical Jokers, featuring The Tenderloins (Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano), has built up a dedicated fan base since it premiered on WarnerMedia’s truTV in December 2011.

The series attracts audiences on multiple platforms, including live shows and fan events.

The show currently ranks as cable’s number one unscripted comedy series among the key 18-49 demographic, with an average of 768,000 viewers in Live +7 and up to 1.2 million total viewers per week.

The season finale, titled It’s Electric, ended with the guys exposing themselves while doing the Electric Slide.

After the outrageous season finale stunt, fans are looking forward to the return of Impractical Jokers for Season 9.

Here is everything you need to know about Impractical Jokers Season 9, including release date, cast updates, and plot.

This article provides everything that is known about Impractical Jokers Season 9 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 9 of Impractical Jokers?

The good news is that Impractical Jokers is returning for Season 9.

On July 20, 2019, WarnerMedia’s truTV confirmed the renewal of the series for another 26-episode season, after Season 8 ended on March 5, 2020.

The Tenderloins announced the renewal during a special live-streamed Q&A session at the fourth annual Impractical Jokers fan event at the Park at Petco Park in San Diego.

According to the press release, Brett Weitz, general manager TNT, TBS, and truTV, said:

“For us, it’s a no-brainer to bring this show back for a ninth season and give the fans what they demand. The guys consistently bring the funny and we are proud to be home to their hilarious antics.”

The renewal came after the 200th episode of the show aired on February 13, 2020, and a feature-length film arrived one week later.

The film follows the hilarious adventures of the four friends as high school kids in the early 1990s and features guest stars such as Paula Abdul, Jaden Smith, and Joey Fatone.

The four want to attend a Paula Abdul concert but have only three VIP passes. To decide which one of them won’t attend the show, they go on a road trip where they stage a hidden camera prank contest.

The film dropped on HBO Max on September 1.

TruTV also staged the first panel for Impractical Jokers at Comic-Con International in July 2019.

During the panel, titled Impractical Jokers: From Hidden Camera to Worldwide Success, The Tenderloins treated comedy fans to a first-look at TBS’ TV game show, The Misery Index, featuring all four members of the comedy troupe.

The Misery Index, which premiered on TBS on October 22, 2019, is hosted by Jameela Jamil and features The Tenderloins as panelists. The show, set to return for the second half of Season 2 on October 20, received a Season 3 renewal.

Release date latest: When is Impractical Jokers Season 9 likely to come out?

TruTV has not yet confirmed the release date for Impractical Jokers Season 9. Fans expected the season to arrive on truTV in 2020, but production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Media announced the production resumed in August, so fans can expect Season 9 to premiere later this year or early 2021.

During the shutdown of production, The Tenderloins launched an Impractical Jokers spinoff, the remotely filmed Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party.

The first six-episodes of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, which premiered on May 21, features The Tenderloins living apart from each other during the shutdown. They share details about their daily lives during the COVID-19 shutdown.

TruTV ordered ten additional episodes of Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party in August. The episodes will air in the fall.

The first four seasons of Impractical Jokers dropped on HBO Max in May. More seasons of the show should arrive on HBO Max soon.

Impractical Jokers Season 9 cast updates

All four members of The Tenderloins comedy troupe should return for Season 9.

Fans can expect to see more of Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto in the upcoming season.

The series, directed by Peter Fowkes, P. J. Morrison, and Andrew Hood, is produced by NorthSouth Productions.

The Impractical Jokers is executive produced by The Tenderloins, alongside Charlie DeBevoise and Pete McPartland, Jr.

What is Impractical Jokers about?

Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera reality show where the four friends compete to perform acts that embarrass themselves in public. The prankster who loses the competitive game of dare is subjected to “punishment.”

According to a synopsis, the show depicts “scenes of graphic stupidity among four lifelong friends who compete to embarrass each other.”

Impractical Jokers Season 9 plot

The producers have not teased fans about what to expect of the upcoming season, but fans can rest assured that Impractical Jokers Season 9 will bring more laughter and fun.