Idris Elba Netflix movie The Harder They Fall delayed due to coronavirus pandemic

It’s just the strangest period in modern times. Every week it seems as if the coronavirus is having an impact on the entertainment industry in a negative manner.

Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson stated that they had contracted the virus. Now, the beloved Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19 as well.

Sadly, one of his films being released on Netflix was delayed due to the pandemic and the delay seems a little too late considering the choice was most likely made to avoid any spread.

Which movie was delayed? Well, it was the western film titled The Harder They Fall.

Here is what we know so far and how the latest news might hinder the production:

Read More Gerard Way announces final chapter of Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion

The Harder They Fall on Netflix: What is Idris Elba project on hold?

According to Variety, Elba signed on to star in the film with Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco) and the plot sounds like a tale of vengeance. Variety states that the story centers around “outlaw Nat Love (Majors), who discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago is being released from prison” and that Majors will reunite with his crew to take down Elba’s character — which hasn’t been given a name publicly yet.

Musician Jeymes Samuel will direct the film and Jay-Z will produce it with Samuel as well as make music for the feature if the movie ever rolls back into production.

Deadline also states that the film was shooting in New Mexico before Netflix stalled the production for two weeks. And now that Elba has tested positive for the coronavirus, chances are that the delay will be much longer.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Will The Harder They Fall on Netflix resume production with Idris Elba?

The answer to the question of whether this movie starts filming again depends on a lot of factors. The first being whether Netflix resumes production on all of their series and films in general after this two-week pause. The other is how long it takes for Elba to recover — assuming he has the financial viability to do so.

There’s also the fact that Elba has yet to show symptoms, so, until he does, it’s hard to say where his recovery will begin and end. And symptoms are said to take up to two weeks to reveal themselves.

And once he does, Harvard Medical indicates that incubation can take up to five days until it passes.

For now, Idris Elba has two more films in post-production and they are James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and Concrete Cowboys.