How old is Joy Behar? The View panelists shocked by her youthful appearance

How old is Joy Behar? The answer may surprise you.

Joy discussed her age on Friday’s episode of The View when discussing higher divorce rates with her co-hosts.

It’s important to note that her co-hosts are much younger than her: Sarah Haines, 45, Ana Navarro, 51, Sunny Hostin, 54, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, were all there.

Joy brought up the idea that maybe relationships aren’t lasting as long because humans are living longer, and some people don’t want to be with the same person for such a long time.

“It’s now where an 80-year-old is vibrant, is full of life, is having quality of life,” Ana said.

“Let’s not point fingers,” Sara joked, pointing to Joy on her right.

Joy Behar is ’80 freakin’ years old’

“Some of us,” Joy said before opening up about her age: “My age is all over the internet now, so I don’t give a damn anymore that I’m 80 freakin’ years old.”

Ana joked that Joy is “young enough to run for president.”

“I can’t get over it,” Joy continued. “Can you imagine being this old? I can’t even imagine it.”

Ana replied, “Joy, the reason people can’t get over your age is cause you look damn good!” Plus, she added that Joy is working every day on television, alluding to a much younger age.

“You’re a hot, silver fox!” Ana exclaimed.

Joy Behar reveals the secret to her youthful appearance

Co-host Sunny Hostin wanted more information as to how Joy looked so young.

“Marry a younger man!” Ana immediately exclaimed.

“That’s one of the tricks,” Joy responded. “The other trick is sunscreen… is the fountain of youth. Do not go in the sun, trust me on this one,” she continued.

However, sunscreen isn’t the only thing keeping Joy looking youthful.

She admitted on The View earlier this year that she’s had quite a few cosmetic procedures done, and looking that young doesn’t come naturally.

At the time, the panelists were discussing Blac Chyna’s decision to have her filler removed, but Joy disagreed with the notion, noting that “just yesterday I had fillers and the other shots.”

“How do you think I look so good for 115 years old?” She joked, noting that it “is not natural.”

So it seems that Joy’s real secrets for looking youthful are not only sunscreen and marrying young but being sure to have a cosmetic procedure or two regularly done as well.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.