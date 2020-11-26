How many episodes of The Undoing are there?

The Undoing is a riveting miniseries brought to the screen by creator David E. Kelley and director Susanne Bier that has gained decent ratings from critics and audiences alike.

An increasing number of viewers has been watching the entertaining mystery psychological series each weekend on HBO, or on-demand via HBO’s streaming platforms, to see how things will play out.

However, it also has many viewers wondering how many episodes are on The Undoing for the first season and if another season will be on the way?

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Very light spoilers follow for those who have yet to start watching the HBO miniseries.

The Undoing has performed well for HBO

David E. Kelley’s The Undoing stars Nicole Kidman as psychotherapist Grace Fraser and Hugh Grant as her husband Jonathan Fraser, an oncologist. Grace is about to bring out her first published work, but just as she is, trouble erupts involving a murder investigation.

The show is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel You Should Have Known, with each episode going further into the case and the murder trial.

Joining Kidman and Grant are many other star actors for the show’s cast. They include Donald Sutherland, Lily Rabe, Noah Jupe, Michael Devine, and Rosemary Harris.

The series has achieved a 75 percent from critics and 76 percent from audience review scores on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. It’s also highly-watched.

Earlier this month, Deadline reported that The Undoing was increasing quite a bit in terms of viewership. They stated that the third episode’s linear premiere totaled 1.7 million viewers. That included the original airing of the episode, two replays, and digital viewing. It was up 21 percent from the premiere episode and 18 percent from the second episode.

Deadline also noted that the first episode had surpassed six million viewers and was expected to continue to grow beyond that. That report arrived on November 10, and now the miniseries’ first season is nearly completed, with viewers still caught up in the show.

How many episodes are there for the season?

The first season of The Undoing officially premiered on HBO on Sunday, October 25. It set the stage for what was to come and kept viewers coming back for more.

Since then, four more episodes have arrived, each debuting on a Sunday night. Each episode has been 50 to 55 minutes in length and delved further into the mystery of the murder case.

The Season 1 finale of the miniseries is set to arrive on Sunday, November 29. That episode is called The Bloody Truth and is likely going to conclude the show.

It means just six episodes for The Undoing Season 1. As far as a second season, a TVLine report indicated that multiple sources suggest the show will not extend beyond the first season.

The report also stated that Nicole Kidman will be quite busy with other projects. One of those is David E. Kelley’s eight-episode limited series on Hulu called Nine Perfect Strangers, which is shooting in Australia. Kidman will also be in a new Amazon series called Things I Know To Be True, and possibly appear in more of the HBO series Big Little Lies.

The actress has indicated there may be a third season of Big Little Lies in the works. Basically, fans of Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley collaborations will have something to look forward to.

As far as The Undoing, there’s a “never say never” motto when it comes to entertainment. Movies and shows that look to be done after one season or installment get more down the road. Stay tuned as it seems like anything’s possible in Hollywood these days!

The Undoing is available on HBO and its streaming platforms.