House of the Dragon: HBO cautious on starting date, plus update given on other spinoffs

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Fans of Game of Thrones are desperate to find out when the spinoff series, House of the Dragon, will premiere this year. However, the network is being overly cautious thanks to the current global coronavirus pandemic.

House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen and is set hundreds of years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

While production seems to have been running along smoothly, HBO has not yet released the premiere date for the new series even though they have previously announced it will drop in 2022.

HBO’s Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys gave the network’s reasons on why they are being so cautious leading up to a premiere date announcement.

“One of the reasons why we’re trying to be cautious about it is when you’re shooting a show that big during a pandemic, especially with the last round [with] a lot of crew and cast members… you didn’t know who was going to drop out or if we’re going to have to shut down so we just didn’t want to declare a date and then find ourselves shut down,” Bloys told Deadline.

“Now that we are out of production, I think that we will talk to their guys and figure out what we want to do in terms of announcing a date. But I was just trying to make sure that we didn’t come out with a date that we couldn’t meet for something that was out of our control.”

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, ‘The Sea Snake,’ as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Along with the House of the Dragon update, Bloys also spoke a little on the other potential Game of Thrones spinoff series currently in development with HBO.

Presently, there are several Game of Thrones offers on the table. 9 Voyages aka Sea Snake, Flea Bottom, 10,000 Ships, and a Dunk & Egg prequel series are all believed to be in various stages of development with the network.

However, Bloys would not give a firm update on any of the aforementioned potential TV shows. Instead, he spoke of how some looked really good currently and that they were “not going to make everything.”

Bloys also stated that he was not going to give out any teasers — for or against production — on any of the shows just yet.

“I think a lot of those were announced as speculative development… very embryonic development. I don’t even know to tell you the truth that we have a writer attached or anything like that. The nice thing is because we control the property you can kind of try different things and see what’s exciting without having to commit… so we’ll let the creative lead us,” Bloys also added.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.