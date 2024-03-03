Hoda Kotb reveals big change for Today Show in wake of Kelly Rowland storming off

The Today Show being criticized for its poor dressing rooms wasn’t on our 2024 bingo card, but thankfully, something good will come of it.

Hoda Kotb has revealed that the hit morning show is upgrading its dressing rooms.

“We are [upgrading them]!” Kotb said.

The 57-year-old shared the news with Page Six at the fifth anniversary of her co-host Jenna Bush Hager’s book club, Read with Jenna.

Hager was on hand to offer her two cents on the imminent upgrade.

“We have four words for you: lipstick on a pig,” she joked.

“Just some wallpaper, some nice fake flowers,” Hager added.

Kelly Rowland reportedly walked off the show after asking for a different dressing room

For those uninitiated, the drama about the show’s dressing rooms started last month when Kelly Rowland reportedly stormed off the show’s set due to her being unhappy with the dressing room she was given.

Earlier that morning, she was interviewed by Savannah Guthrie and was expected to return later soon after.

The purpose of her appearances was to promote her Netflix movie Mea Culpa, but the initial interview found her asked many times by Guthrie about her former bandmate, Beyonce.

In the lead-up to the movie’s premiere, the former Destiny’s Child hitmaker shut down journalists who asked about the situation.

Instead, she wanted to keep all of the attention on Mea Culpa, which does make sense.

Mea Culpa didn’t premiere to a good response

Given how Rowland walked off the show, there was always worry that the situation would overshadow anything she said about Mea Culpa.

Rowland played a criminal defense attorney assigned to a high-profile murder case in the Tyler Perry-produced flick.

The situation may not have overshadowed the quality of the movie, with many fans hitting out at the project on Rowland’s Instagram account.

Hoda says she has ‘great love’ for Kelly Rowland: ‘She can share my dressing room!’ pic.twitter.com/ax5ZEtv8aP — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 20, 2024

Kotb reacted to Rowland walking off the show days after, revealing she has “a great love and admiration” for the actress and singer.

“I adore her, and I want her to come back on our show, and I want her to host again,” Kotb stated.

Hoda Kotb would share a dressing room with Kelly Rowland

Kotb even addressed the rumors that Rowland bailed due to a dressing room incident.

“She can share my dressing room,” she offered. “We’ll be in it together!”

Now that we know the dressing rooms are getting an upgrade, it does sound like the reported issue was, indeed, the quality of the space.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rowland’s team tried to switch the room before walking from the show after asking for a room occupied by Jennifer Lopez.

We’re sure we’ll see the new-look rooms on the show when they’re completed because people are very invested in what they look like nowadays.