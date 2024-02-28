Kelly Rowland blasted for Tyler Perry movie following Today show drama

Kelly Rowland’s new movie with Tyler Perry received criticism following her recent drama on the Today show.

Earlier this month, Rowland appeared in what some called an awkward interview by Savannah Guthrie. She was then rumored to have stormed off the show due to her dressing room situation.

While on Today, Rowland promoted her Netflix movie Mea Culpa, which Tyler Perry Studios produced.

She and Perry are also producers on the film alongside Will Areu and Angi Bones.

The movie officially arrived on the streaming platform last Friday and has received poor feedback.

That included a low overall aggregate score from critics and viewers on the popular Rotten Tomatoes website.

In addition, some viewers have expressed their strong opinions about the film to Rowland on her social media.

Critics blast Rowland’s movie with Tyler Perry

The past few weeks may have been rough for former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland, based on her Today appearance and feedback about her new movie.

In the film, Rowland portrays a criminal defense attorney assigned to a high-profile murder case.

As of this writing, Mea Culpa, which stars Rowland as an attorney, has a 21 percent aggregate review score from 14 critics at Rotten Tomatoes. Audience reviews have been slightly better, with an aggregate score of 37 percent.

Rowland shared several recent posts on her official Instagram page, including the one that Netflix shared above and one she shared solo on Tuesday below.

Both Instagram posts served as sounding boards for fans and critics to react to Rowland’s wardrobe or give their thoughts about her movie. More than a few seemed displeased with Mea Culpa.

“Let’s never bring up Mea Culpa again. Pretend it never happened. It was so horrible,” one commenter wrote on Rowland’s post.

A fan shades Mea Culpa. Pic credit: @kellyrowland/Instagram

Another individual took their criticism even further, calling the movie “pure trash” and suggesting that “Tyler Perry needs to serve jail time” for releasing it.

“I swear to God they must have been trolling. Nothing made sense, the acting was horrible lol..,” the commenter wrote.

Someone didn’t like Mea Culpa. Pic credit: @kellyrowland/Instagram

More commenters arrived with criticism about Perry or the movie, including one who said, “Movie was a mess, but looks were top tier.”

One individual said the “promo ran better than the movie.”

“Tyler NEEDS a full room of writers, this has got to stop. other than that, they both were very nice to look at!” another commenter wrote.

More criticism of the film. Pic credit: @kellyrowland/Instagram

Rowland’s Today appearance brought drama with it

Rowland appeared on NBC’s Today earlier this month to promote Mea Culpa before its Netflix release. However, that appearance made headlines due to her on-air interview with Savannah Guthrie and later storming off the show due to dressing room conditions not being up to par.

The interview with Guthrie happened, although some viewers felt the Today anchor and show host asked a few too many questions about Rowland’s former bandmate, Beyonce.

At one point, Guthrie teased that Rowland would appear as a guest host later, filling in for Jenna Bush Hager alongside Hoda Kotb. Rowland said, “We’ll see.”

She never filled in and is rumored to have walked out of the show due to being displeased with her dressing room situation. That left Hoda scrambling to find another co-host, and she did, as Rita Ora filled in admirably with little preparation.

Guthrie spoke about the situation with Page Six and said there was no indication Rowland was upset during her interview.

“She was lovely. I had no idea, no inkling that anything was amiss,” she told Page Six last week, adding, “She was as sweet, and kind and professional as she ever was. I don’t know what happened behind the scenes.”