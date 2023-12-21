Hoda Kotb gets fan support after asking about ‘something highly controversial’

A popular television show is Today with Hoda & Jenna, featuring Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. Hoda and Jenna have great chemistry and do well working together.

Hoda typically fills out the Today Show roster with Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Savannah Guthrie.

She and Savannah helped Al Roker host the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year. It was great because Al had to miss the parade in 2022 because of his health concerns.

The morning crew is great about filling in for each other if someone is out sick. For example, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin were out, and at that time, Willie Geist, another co-host, filled in for Savannah.

Earlier in the year, Today asked women to send in “girl code” questions and put a form on its website asking if you had a “female friendship dilemma.”

This started a particular part of Today with Hoda & Jenna named “Girl Code,” They recently aired the “Girl Code Holiday Edition.”

Hoda admits something she calls ‘controversial’

Recently, the ladies discussed a white elephant party dilemma on the show: “Is someone right to get ‘furious’ that someone else stole their gift?”

Hoda read the question from a viewer who described a white elephant party with a friend. She was “furious” that someone stole her bottle of bourbon during the game.

Jenna said at a white elephant party, “You do steal, that’s the point. You can’t be mad.”

Hoda took the floor and said, “I’m going to say something highly controversial. What is a white elephant party?”

A shocked Jenna then tried to explain the way the party works.

The gist of the game is that you choose a gift according to a number, and other people can come behind you and “steal” your gift. This can be done thrice; a specific gift can no longer be stolen.

Hoda said she had never been invited to one. It genuinely seemed like a new concept to the popular host.

The question can be heard in the video below.

Hoda and Jenna are talking about this classic white elephant party dilemma: is someone right to get 'furious’ that someone else stole their gift? 🎁



Hoda also finds out what a ‘white elephant party’ is 😂 pic.twitter.com/cPxogN21X1 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) December 20, 2023

The photo showing Jenna’s shock over this question was posted to the HodaandJenna Instagram page.

Fans post on Instagram in support of Hoda and this ‘controversial’ subject of hers

Hoda is not alone in not knowing what a white elephant gift exchange is; fans are unafraid to tell her they also have no idea.

One fan, @amyskelly, said, “I’m with hoda never been to one.”

Another user, @dannccall5162, was kind enough to explain what a white elephant gift entails in more detail.

Some fan responses to Hoda from Today. Pic credit: @amyskelly/@danmcall5162/Instagram

Then other fans jumped in to post as well. One user, @mskimmccarter, said, “Must be like monopoly everyone has house rules…” Then, @timberhlavinka clarified, “If you don’t like it, wrap and bring it to next year’s party. Lol.”

One more fan, @emkrista, echoed what many others said, “Hoda, I also had NO idea either!!”

Fans respond to Hoda comments. Pic credit: @mskimmccarter/@timberhlavinka/@emkrista/Instagram

Every day, you learn something new, it seems, and Hoda had a good attitude about this “controversial” subject, as she called it.

Today with Hoda & Jenna airs weekly on NBC.