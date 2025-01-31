Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg’s awkward on-air blunder embarrassed her co-worker

Everyone makes mistakes sometimes, even Whoopi Goldberg, who happened to embarrass one of her co-hosts on The View.

Whoopi has been having the time of her life recently, as she showcased a fantastic transformation at the Paris Fashion Show.

During a lengthy break from moderating The View, Whoopi flew to Paris to feature the AMI Paris clothing line.

Between the time she took to play in the Annie Broadway show and the traveling abroad, everything may be catching up to Whoopi, as she forgot something vital live on the air.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, Whoopi’s best friend on the show is Sara Haines, and they frequently laugh and cut up during The View.

Whoopi’s closeness with Sara made an embarrassing blunder even more awkward during a recent episode of The View.

Whoopi forgot who Sara was for a moment live on air

Whoopi was recently at her moderator job on The View, introducing Senator Elizabeth Warren to Sara, who would ask some deep questions.

After Whoopi greeted the Senator and thanked her for appearing on The View, things unraveled as she tried to remember who she was sitting next to on the show.

After Whoopi said, “We love it when you come to us….. um.” it became apparent that she could not remember Sara’s name.

Whoopi paused and tried to think of it, and Sara said, “I’m Sara.” Then she laughed and said, “This one.” Whoopi realized who was next to her and said, “Sara.”

Since Sara is so close to Whoopi, always helping her and keeping her laughing, it is embarrassing that Whoopi forgot her name.

The entire exchange can be seen below in the link from The View’s YouTube channel.

This kind of embarrassing forgetfulness is not something that Whoopi is known for; instead, Joy Behar would do it, as she often needs help getting up to speed on topics.

Perhaps all of Whoopi’s recent traveling has caught up with the 69-year-old veteran moderator of The View.

The View hosts sound off on the best and worst advice they’ve received

Joy Behar asked the ladies what was the best and worst advice they had received, and the ladies were full of good advice.

What’s the best and worst advice you’ve ever received? #TheView co-hosts share theirs! pic.twitter.com/10gSA2kGuQ — The View (@TheView) January 31, 2025

Sara had the best advice of all the ladies sitting at the table. She said that if you are asked to make a cup of coffee, make the best one you can; otherwise, why would anyone trust you with harder tasks?

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.