Here’s why there was no Outlander panel at San Diego Comic-Con

Caitriona Balfe as Claire and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, as depicted in Season 6 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

Last weekend was a flurry of activity in the TV, movie, and fandom world, thanks to the annual San Diego Comic-Con.

It is a huge event that is often used by networks to showcase new content for their releases.

Most notably, it is a place for new trailers to be released for movies and TV shows, as well as giving fans access to the Q & A panels where they can find out more about their favorite fandoms as celebrities answer questions.

Starz’s Outlander regularly features at San Diego Comic-Con as fans eagerly await news regarding each upcoming season of the hit historical time-traveling drama series.

However, the TV series was a no-show this year at SDCC, and viewers were disappointed that they couldn’t learn more about the upcoming seventh season.

But there was a very good reason none of the cast and crew were present.

Outlander is currently filming Season 7

As pointed out by TV Insider, the cast and crew of Outlander could not be present this year at San Diego Comic-Con for a very good reason.

While it seems likely Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and other cast members would have liked to attend the convention, they are all actually in Scotland at the moment. Currently, Season 7 of Outlander is being filmed there.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, and Richard Rankin as Roger, on set for Season 7 of Outlander. Pic credit: Starz

With production underway in Scotland, it makes travel difficult when it comes to events such as SDCC. Sending out various cast and crew would have likely meant that filming would have been delayed and that is something that no Outlander fan would have liked.

Recently, Heughan noted that they were currently filming night scenes for the series. However, since then, there has been no real update on production and where it is at, and the network has not yet released a premiere date, something fans would have liked to have seen during SDCC if there were an Outlander panel.

Of course, with filming still underway, it seems unlikely Starz could have released a new trailer for Season 7 — even if the show had attended the Comic-Con.

Season 7 of Outlander will have more episodes

Season 6 of Outlander had fewer episodes than normal, thanks to filming delays and setbacks on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the network is willing to make it up to fans with an extended Season 7. Some of these episodes were ones that they would have liked to include in Season 6 but decided to make it a truncated season in order to get it out to fans as soon as possible.

This means that the storyline involving the Christies will come under further scrutiny in Season 7 as well as seeing the series delve into further storylines that feature in book seven of the series, penned by Diana Gabaldon.

Most notably, the next installment will introduce new characters, Rachel and Denzell Hunter, two siblings from the Quaker faith.

Outlander has been renewed for Season 7, but the premiere date has not yet been advised.