Here’s why Sunny Hostin’s husband told her ‘I told you so’ over this injury

Sunny Hostin has been having a big week on The View with her revelations about her weight loss medication use, and now, with a cast she is sporting on her arm.

In stunning news, both Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny shared that they both took Mounjaro, the diabetic-turned-weight loss drug, to help them lose weight.

Whoopi’s reason for the medication was the fact she weighed 300 pounds, while Sunny shared a concerning medical reason – her cholesterol was out of control.

Now, Sunny was forced to fulfill her role as a co-host at the table wearing a hard cast on her arm.

The sudden addition of this cast naturally concerned everyone, including fans, prompting Sunny to address the injury on her Instagram feed.

Sunny sat down to explain how she had broken her wrist and ignored a warning from her husband, Manny Hostin, an orthopedic surgeon.

Sunny thanked her fans for the well-wishes and shared her embarrassment over the accident

Sunny explained in her video that she attempted a “virtual, by Zoom, indoor skating class with friends” when things went wrong.

She grabbed her skates from the attic and ignored her husband’s warning about wearing padding.

Of course, Sunny then fell and broke her wrist, sans the padding her surgeon husband suggested.

After Sunny shared her video explaining things on Instagram, a fan just had to ask the obvious question, “Did hubby do ‘I hate to say I told you so?'”

Sunny, who had already expressed her embarrassment over the whole fiasco, said, “Yes.”

Another fan shared, “Speedy recovery, Queen.”

Next time, Sunny will wear that padding or, even better, not try to skate on the hard floors inside her home.

Sunny is keeping her cast, calling it a ‘prize’ because of who signed it

Sunny could not help but recite the adage, “Play silly games, and you win silly prizes.”

Sunny said she would keep that cast because it is undoubtedly a “prize” and is now “history” because of the day’s guests who signed it.

She got the cast signed by the guests of the day, Stormy Daniels and Gisele Bundchen.

Stormy was on to share about her readiness to testify against former president Trump.

Gisele Bundchen, who used to be married to Tom Brady, came on the show to share her new book, Nourish. She also brought the ladies a table full of nutritious food to try.

Everyone certainly wishes Sunny a speedy recovery from her broken wrist.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.