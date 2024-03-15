Here’s why Mark Consuelos went running off stage into a fans arms during LIVE

Mark Consuelos and his wife, Kelly Ripa, have made a great team on Live with Kelly and Mark since he became co-host last April.

Since this is Mark’s first year as co-host, he celebrated his first Oscar show at the Dolby Theater in California and was excited at the prospect.

The longtime married couple looked stunning in their glamorous outfits during celebrity interviews and shared photos on their social media accounts.

Kelly has joked that she was worried Mark would begin an Oscar acceptance speech during the live show from Hollywood instead of reading his lines.

Despite being a successful actor in numerous roles, Mark has never won an Oscar, and he would really like to win one.

A recent guest, David Alan Grier, explained that he was “The Voice of God” at the Academy Awards and decided to play around with Mark during Live with Kelly and Mark.

David Alan Grier has Mark running into another woman’s arms

Entertainment Weekly explained that the job of the announcer of the Academy Awards is to detail the credits of the presenters as they go to the stage and reveal what’s coming up next.

Since Mark thought he would never win an Oscar, David, as “The Voice of God,” set up a fake show to call out Mark’s name as a winner. David said, “Go sit in the audience.”

Mark ran to the audience and settled into a group of ladies, asking, “Which one is my wife?” He hugged an audience member as she told Kelly, “Sorry, Kelly!”

After David called out several names, “Johnny Jones, Lucy Franklin, and Reno Reno,” he called “Mark Consuelos.”

As he named Mark, the winner, Mark hugged and kissed the audience member before returning to accept his fake Oscar.

There is no need to fear for Kelly and Mark’s marriage, though. Kelly laughed throughout the whole segment, and it was all in good fun.

Kelly is continuing to root for Mark’s presidential campaign

Mark’s new show, The Girl’s on the Bus, has him playing as a presidential candidate.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, fans think he could run for president with his good looks and widespread likeability.

Now, Kelly is sharing photos on her Instagram Reels about Mark and his fake presidential run. She captioned the photo of Mark in his role, “I’d DEFINITELY vote for him!”

Kelly Ripa said she would vote for Mark Consuelos to be president. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

While Mark isn’t in the running for president or an Oscar, at least he’s a good sport when people tease him about it.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.