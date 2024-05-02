Here’s why LIVE’s Mark Consuelos took his Stump Mark game on the road

When fans were left with another previously recorded episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, everyone undoubtedly wondered where Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos had jetted off to again.

The couple has traveled many places lately, from Palm Springs for Spring Break to Italy for Mark, and now Michigan has entered the mix. ‘

Kelly and Mark often film double episodes in the studio, taking advantage of the time off later in the week to travel.

Kelly updated her Instagram stories about their whereabouts midweek, while Live with Kelly and Mark played a Halloween recap episode for fans.

Fans have long complained that the show’s name should reflect that there are only two or three live episodes in a week, but it seems that Kelly and Mark will not fix that anytime soon.

Kelly and Mark took their show to a lady’s luncheon for the University of Michigan, a place dear to their heart since Joaquin Consuelos, their youngest son, attends college there.

During the luncheon, Mark played Stump Mark for the ladies

The University of Michigan Medical School asked Kelly and Mark to attend a luncheon. The website for the school has a blurb explaining, “Join us for an extraordinary Women’s Health Luncheon featuring guests Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, the talk show Live with Kelly and Mark.”

The event was titled the 2024 Women’s Health Luncheon, and Kelly and Mark were considered special guests.

One of Kelly’s photos on her Instagram says, “We are LIVE with Kelly and Mark!”

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her and Mark Consuelos speaking at an event. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Another photo explains that “Kelly and Mark play a friendly game of ‘Stump Mark’ with the attendees of today’s luncheon.”

Mark loves his Stump Mark game so much that he wants to take it on the road and play. There is no doubt that when Kelly and Mark get back to the studio next week, they will share all the details about Stump Mark, the Michigan version.

Kelly Ripa shared photos of her and Mark Consuelos playing Stump Mark in Michigan at a luncheon. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Live with Kelly and Mark is saying goodbye to a long-time employee

Live with Kelly and Mark showed their Halfway to Halloween episode and shared that this was the last one with Art Moore. Art revealed that he was retiring later this year, and Kelly quickly said she was leaving with him, too.

While Kelly may fondly think about retirement, she has no concrete plans to retire, although she speaks about the possibility often.

It will be sad for Kelly and Mark when Art leaves the show next September, but they have a few months to come to terms with the departure.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.