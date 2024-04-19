Disgruntled LIVE fans are calling out Mark Consuelos and saying that the show needs a name change

This has been a busy week for Live with Kelly and Mark as the team started filming live shows again.

After a long break from filming live shows, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos vacationed in Palm Springs while fans watched many prerecorded shows, some even complete reruns.

Mark celebrated his first anniversary on the show this week with much fanfare and press because of the milestone.

He took over from Ryan Seacrest on April 17, 2023, and has had an excellent year sitting beside Kelly. The show’s ratings have been outstanding since he’s been the co-host.

Mark shared something about the anniversary on his Instagram account, and some fans are crying foul and requesting a change to the show.

Mark shared on his Instagram a photo of a Deadline article titled “Live with Kelly & Mark Retains Strong Daytime Audience As Consuelos Celebrates Co-Hosting Anniversary.”

Fans are asking for a name change to LIVE since there are many times it is not live

As soon as Mark shared the article, fans were divided. Of course, fans of Mark would celebrate what Mark calls the “Fastest year of my life with my partner in crime, Kelly Ripa.”

But something in the show’s name no longer rings true because it seems “previously recorded” almost as often as a live show.

Fans responded on Mark’s Instagram with their opinions. One wrote, “Don’t advertise ‘Live with K ‘& M’ it is more previously recorded.”

Another agreed, “That’s for sure! Need to change the name.” It would make the fans happy if the name reflected the show better. Change isn’t always a bad thing.

One tried to interject, “It’s usually ‘live’ on the east coast,” but was corrected by another, “I always think the same thing. They are usually live twice or maybe 3 times a week.”

Fans debate the show’s title. Pic credit: @instasuelos/Instagram

Mark’s wife Kelly is named one of Time’s 100 most influential people in 2024

Anderson Cooper, a good friend of Mark and Kelly, said that Kelly “is one of the greatest broadcasters in television history,” according to Time.

This month has dazzled Mark and Kelly with the anniversary, this Time nomination for Kelly, and the Emmy nomination for the show.

Fans are right to be upset over the increasing number of reruns and previously recorded shows that air despite the show’s success.

Perhaps a name change is in order. Fans would be happier with the truth, maybe something as simple as Kelly and Mark. Just drop the LIVE.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.