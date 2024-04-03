Kelly Ripa reveals she’d like Botox to fix a certain feature on her face

While episodes of Live with Kelly and Mark are all prerecorded this week for Spring Break, fans are still learning new things about Kelly Ripa.

She is always open about her healthcare routines, from the workouts that she shares on the show to her strict diet.

Kelly stays so trim and fit that even fans are worried about her thin frame when she shares photographs on Instagram, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

And while Kelly follows the advice of her nutritionist, Dr. Daryl Gioffre, fans still worry about her getting enough nutrition during the day.

The cosmetic procedure Kelly revealed recently should not be as much of a worry to her fans, which is good since she seems to have it done regularly.

In a segment with Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston, Kelly shared that her resting face needs to be changed since she is unhappy.

Bryan led Kelly and Mark into a ‘resting’ face-off

Bryan was on the show to speak about his new movie Asteroid City when he got to speaking about his famous resting face. He encouraged Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, to share their best mean faces.

Bryan is an expert at making a mean face. More than a decade ago, he said, “I scare people. You know how some people have a built-in smile? I look like I’m going to eat children,” according to The Guardian.

Kelly then shared how she felt about her face. She said that since her resting face is “mean naturally,” she “tried to Botox off” the meanness so it doesn’t show.

Then she smiled a beautiful smile, showing it was not noticeable while the Botox worked.

People Magazine reports that Kelly likes Botox on her neck, head, and armpits, which helps to prevent aging.

Kelly has a long history with Botox

Kelly enjoys using Botox to freeze the lines on her face and has even gone to the length of showing the procedure on her show.

In an episode with Mark Consuelos as a co-host, Kelly sat for her doctor, Dr. Robert Anolik, and got Botox on the show.

The doctor shared some precautions about the medication Botox, as Kelly shared that this is her drug of choice.

Instead of more invasive procedures, the shots of Botox are enough to get rid of her unwanted lines and “mean resting face.”

The Botox seems to be working well for Kelly since she isn’t known for her mean resting face; she’s known for her smiles.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.