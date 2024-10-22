Here’s why Kelly Ripa’s glam night out was ‘terrible’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos love a glamorous night out once in a while during their weekends off from Live with Kelly and Mark.

According to Kelly, a recent night out for the couple was not all fun and games, as she recounted the night out at a Broadway musical premiere.

Kelly and Mark attended the Broadway Musical Sunset Blvd.’s opening, and while it was mesmerizing, the start of the evening did not go as planned.

Andrew Lloyd Webber created Sunset Blvd., a new revival of the classic starring Nicole Scherzinger in her Broadway debut opened over the weekend in NYC. Nicole will appear on LIVE in November before Kelly and Mark travel to Palm Springs.

Kelly and Mark love to see shows or concerts around NYC, and an occasional dress-up night is usually fun until it isn’t like this weekend’s outing.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This night out seemed to go off the rails with a request from Mark since he thought they would be late and miss the show. Once a Broadway show starts, you cannot enter until intermission, and Mark surely did not want to miss out.

Kelly’s fun night out turned ‘terrible’ when Mark asked her to walk to the show

Kelly and Mark got all glammed up for their special night out. Kelly even posted a pic on her temporary Instagram feed for everyone to see. However, something that Mark asked Kelly to do had him living up to his “monster” name.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared a pic of them all dressed up before their night out. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

On a recent Live with Kely and Mark episode, Kelly recounted how fantastic the opening of Sunset Blvd. was for them all, but the night did not start as planned.

Kelly shared that on the way to the premiere, Mark was getting worried that they would not make it to the opening at 6:30 p.m. It was 6:10 already, and while Kelly was not concerned since she felt the show would “pad” the time because of all the stars arriving, Mark was nervous.

Kelly said that when Mark asked her what kind of shoes she wore in the limo on the way to the show, she replied, “Terrible.” The heels she was wearing were a terrible choice to walk in.

He asked Kelly to walk in her high heels “one short block and two long blocks” in NYC, which is no small feat with those shoes.

Kelly recounted on the show how she “hopped” and “jogged” while Mark was walking, as if “they were late for a plane,” and she ended up tired and ready for a nap before the show.

When Kelly asked Mark if he regretted the decision to walk, he said, “I regret this. Men should know they are being lied to.”

Kelly is ‘ready for my close-up,’ she reveals

Kelly and Mark join several stars who posed during the premiere of Sunset Blvd for a special shout-out.

Kelly said, “I’m ready for my close-up.” Mark confirmed, “She’s ready.”

Opening night at Sunset Blvd. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7EIewTkvEJ — Sunset Boulevard (@sunsetblvd) October 21, 2024

Kelly seemed to be able to recover from the difficulty she had getting to the show on Broadway.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.