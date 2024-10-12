Kelly Ripa reveals a November shake up for Live with Kelly and Mark

Live with Kelly and Mark is moving next month, according to a recent announcement by Kelly Ripa.

Many Disney-owned ABC morning shows have undergone extensive changes recently, with the purchase and move to a new building in Soho, and LIVE will, too, eventually.

Live with Kelly and Mark will be moving to the same space that The View moved to at the beginning of Season 28, but this isn’t the big move that Kelly shared recently.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have said that the studio change will happen with the next season starting in 2025 since Art Moore did not want to deal with the move before his retirement.

This new shakeup for LIVE is happening next month, and as Monsters and Critics reported, Kelly has looked forward to it all year and even detailed a plan for this move.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly recently shared the show’s plans to move to one of her and Mark’s favorite vacation spots on the West Coast next month.

Kelly Ripa announced that there would be a significant change for LIVE coming in November. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

LIVE is moving to Palm Springs in November

Kelly and Mark often vacation in Palm Springs whenever their work schedule allows. They have been begging to move the show there for some time now.

In an announcement that started, “Listen, listen, listen, listen up!” Kelly began to share the exciting news that she and Mark will film from the Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage in November.

Kelly and Mark will film four shows over two days on Sunday, November 10, and Monday, November 11.

Palm Springs is on the West Coast in California, and these shows will be prerecorded for air that week.

Tickets for these special shows are available on the 1iota.com site, which handles tickets for several shows.

Kelly and Mark love the area and often visit Palm Springs in the winter while the show is on hiatus.

Kelly and Mark have planned this trip all year

In the deep winter, Kelly and Mark came on LIVE and started a campaign to move LIVE to the warm Palm Springs area they love.

Kelly and Mark are seasoned travelers worldwide, but Palm Springs impresses them the most.

In their plea to move the show to Palm Springs, they could not get past the idea that it is a “glamorous” area and that even airport terminals are outside since the weather is always excellent.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.