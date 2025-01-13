Here’s why Kelly Ripa’s crew from LIVE sent out an urgent alert

Fans of LIVE with Kelly and Mark may have woken up to an urgent message from Kelly Ripa’s crew sharing some important news.

Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos, are back with new episodes of LIVE after taking a lengthy holiday break, but not every part of the show is doing well.

The massive wildfires plaguing parts of California are causing loss of life and property for many, with The Washington Post reporting a death toll of 24 as of this writing.

While Kelly has repeatedly said she and Mark love Palm Springs and want to move the show there permanently, it continues to film in New York City on the East Coast.

As Monsters and Critics reported, shows that film in California are halting production because of the fires, and now this same disaster is causing problems for Kelly and her show.

Other celebrities, such as Meghan Markle, are pushing back premieres and putting boots to the ground to help survivors in California as LIVE fans are alerted to a delay related to the show.

LIVE warns fans of a delay the wildfires will cause

Kelly Ripa and her show LIVE with Kelly and Mark not only offer an exciting show for fans to watch, but they also offer merchandise for sale.

Fans can buy the mugs Kelly and Mark use daily on the show, as well as clothing, keychains, and ornaments, all with the show’s branded logos.

LIVE recently sent a remarkable alert to subscribers. Because of the wildfires, they cannot ship anything fans have ordered from the shop.

Sherman Oaks, where all LIVE merchandise is held and shipped for anyone who purchases, is dangerously close to the Palisades fire in California and is under a mandatory evacuation notice.

LIVE employees emailed subscribers and posted on the shop website, Liveshowstore.com, warning about the delay in shipping until these evacuations end.

Tim Allen on grief and his show Shifting Gears

With all the sad news of the devastating events of the California wildfires, the subject of grief and how to handle it is relevant.

Tim Allen recently appeared on LIVE to discuss his new show, Shifting Gears. Since his character is a widower, he shared that he is always “amazed and overwhelmed by people who have trauma and grief in their lives, and they move on.”

Tim’s new show will show viewers how he navigates his grief as a widower while restoring an old car.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.