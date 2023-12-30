Here’s why Kelly Ripa announced ‘This is it’ on Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have had a great half-season on their show Live with Kelly and Mark.

On the show, Kelly and Mark’s host chat banter recently brought up the question of retirement for Kelly. The idea of Kelly retiring as a morning show host after decades is not new.

Kelly keeps talking about retiring soon and even has said that she isn’t a morning person she has come to realize.

The newly admitted “night owl” chose an early morning show as her bread and butter but is seriously considering giving it up.

That is why fans are all attuned to everything they say during their show, looking for retirement clues in everything she says. And if she is sick, the rumors start anew.

That is why, as Kelly and Mark strode onto the set on Friday to a tune played by the show’s DJ, Deja Vu, they started with what looked like the end of the show.

Mark announced the ‘Final show of the year’

Kelly and Mark always smile and wave to the crowd during the show’s opening, and Friday was no different.

Mark told everyone, “Final show of the year!” Then Kelly exclaimed, “This is it!” Kelly scratched her hair and said, “This is it, everybody!”

The audience had to wonder if the retirement rumors were coming true as Kelly spoke her words.

They meant it was the final show of 2023. New shows will resume on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Mark was counting how many months he had been the official co-host now. At first, he thought it was nine months, but then Michael Gelman corrected him since he began in April when Ryan Seacrest left.

Kelly admitted to Mark and the audience, “Isn’t it amazing?” Mark has been doing a great job as a permanent co-host. Fans can tell they work well together.

Kelly keeps talking about her retirement

Kelly continues to drop hints about her life after Live with Kelly and Mark. After telling Chelsea Handler that she wants to finally go to college when her job at Live is over, Kelly gave another possible show.

Mark and Kelly often visit Joaquin, their son, in Michigan at his college. He is a wrestler at the University of Michigan.

Kelly told Jeff Probst that she would love to try out for Survivor, but only if she could bring her basic toiletries. She cannot live without her toothpaste, toothbrush, and soap.

Jeff reiterated those exact demands to Kelly and said, “Done!” Fans would love to see Kelly on Survivor. She would surely be a fan favorite.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.