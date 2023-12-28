Kelly Ripa teases a possible new gig: ‘I would love to do Survivor’

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, just sat down with Survivor host Jeff Probst, and a revelation came out.

Jeff came on the show to compete with Mark in his popular Stump Mark portion of the show and to let everyone know of a new Survivor policy.

Survivor is a show that lets people see how strong they are mentally and physically, something that has Kelly intrigued.

When Jeff Probst sat down to talk to them about his show, the topic turned to particular contestant questions and what makes them quit.

Kelly was especially interested in Survivor and asked pointed questions of Jeff because she was gearing up to tell him something important.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kelly asked Jeff what kinds of things the contestants bring with them to compete, and Jeff let her know they don’t even get rice to eat now; they do survive off the land.

Kelly told Jeff Probst that she would love to do Survivor

Kelly had a reason for asking Jeff these pointed questions. She admitted to him, “I would love to do Survivor. I think I’d be good at it.”

Jeff replied in a shocked manner, “Really?”

Kelly had a list of demands, though. She said, “I’d be good at it, but I would need a toothbrush, toothpaste, and a bar of soap.”

Jeff loved the idea, saying, “Ok, I think what we just heard Kelly say is, ‘I would love to do Survivor. I would just need a few things.’ Done!”

Kelly seemed to love the idea of competing, especially after Jeff described how the total deprivation of the contestants makes them realize how much they can endure.

Kelly does not want to go without her amenities, and Jeff is willing to work with her. Does that mean fans can look forward to seeing Kelly on a future season of Survivor?

What will Kelly do when she does retire?

Kelly sat down for her podcast recently and told her friend, Chelsea Handler, what her plans are when she does retire.

Kelly had a challenging holiday season with her health and has often teased about retirement. She admitted to Chelsea that she had brought the subject up to the staff at Live.

She revealed that when she does hang up her hosting hat, she wants to go to college and has one chosen already.

Kelly looks forward to attending college where her son Joaquin goes, the University of Michigan.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.