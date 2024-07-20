Here’s why Boston Rob and other Deal or No Deal Island alumni are sending congrats to one of their own

While fans eagerly wait for Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island to premiere on television, one of the contestants from Season 1 has shared some exciting news.

Deal or No Deal Island (DONDI) is a popular spinoff of Deal or No Deal and featured some famous faces in Season 1.

Boston Rob Mariano and Claudia Jordan helped carry the spinoff for original fans since the concept is a mixture of a survival game and a mix of money and briefcase models.

Many fans said they would stop watching when Boston Rob left since he continues to be a favorite of shows like Survivor and The Amazing Race.

Claudia Jordan left early in the season but helped to carry on the continuity of the original Deal or No Deal since she was a famous briefcase model in the show.

Now, the gang from DONDI is back on social media to send heartfelt congratulations to one of their own who has a new baby.

Jordan Fowler debuts her son on Instagram as her friends share their good wishes

Jordan Fowler, also the winner of DONDI Season 1, shared a beautiful picture of her husband and her new baby on her Instagram page.

“He’s here! Meet Julian Jace aka JJ! 🤍💙 So grateful for the most incredible day and his birth story… will share more soon. Back to newborn cuddle bliss 🥹,” Jordan captioned her post.

Boston Rob, Claudia Jordan, Alyssa Klinzing, and Miranda Rose Harrison, her fellow cast members, quickly congratulated Jordan on the birth of her son.

Boston Rob said, “Amazing! Congratulations!!!”

Miranda shared several emoji faces with hearts, while Claudia said, “Awwww yessssss!!! I ❤️ this!! Congrats, friend!”

Alyssa said, “Congratulations!!”

Jordan Fowler’s fellow contestants on DONDI sent congrats on the birth of her baby. Pic credit: @itsmejofo/Instagram

What’s next for the Deal or No Deal Island family

Jordan ended up winning Season 1 of DONDI and will now be raising her wonderful son, as she has shared the birth announcement on Instagram.

Boston Rob is coming back soon in The Traitors 3, which has wrapped up filming, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

Claudia Jordan recently lost her show, Tea-Gif, and would still be a great fit on The View, which fans would love. Claudia has just the type of personality that would fit in perfectly with Sunny Hostin or Sara Haines.

Deal or No Deal Island will return with a Season 2, and Monsters and Critics will be sure to report that date as soon as NBC shares that information.