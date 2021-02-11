HBO sets release window for John Cena’s Peacemaker series

John Cena as Peacemaker Pic Credit: Warner Bros.

HBO Max isn’t just for airing DC Comics movies like the highly anticipated Justice League Snyder Cut. The streaming subscription service has also taken up the plans for programming for DC Comics properties.

Now, Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys has revealed the release window for the upcoming John Cena-starring Peacemaker series and it’s not as far off as some might think.

War for peace

Created in 1966, Peacemaker is a self-avowed pacifist who takes the odd approach that the only way to achieve peace is by attacking others.

The character has shifted over the years from an anti-hero to a mercenary and the identity used by various men. He stands out with his costume, particularly the unique silver helmet.

In James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad film, Peacemaker will be played by WWE superstar John Cena. While Gunn has hinted some characters won’t survive the movie, Warner Bros has given Peacemaker his own HBO Max series.

Peace comes in 2022

Bloys revealed that the Peacemaker series will be released in early 2022.

Peacemaker is one of the first shows I greenlit and one of the first shows coming out, in January 2022. It's a great example of what HBO Max can do with DC content in that we're producing at a level we haven't seen DC content on TV do thus far.

The star power of Cena is a key reason why Peacemaker is getting a big push from HBO Max. While best known for his wrestling career, Cena is making a splash in Hollywood, including his role as the villain in the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

The actor showed off the costume during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, describing his character as “a douchey Captain America.”

Filming for the series began in Vancouver in late December of 2020. Besides Cena, the cast includes Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Nhut Le as Judomaster.

HBO Max ramping up DC projects

David Dasmalchia, John Cena and Idris Elba in The Suicide Squad. | Pic credit: Warner Bros.

HBO Max has been moving to fill the hole left by the ending of the DC Universe streaming service. Intended to be the home of DC-inspired series, the Universe launched in 2018 but ceased operations in early 2021.

The current service has taken several of the DC Universe shows such as Doom Patrol, Titans, Stargirl, and the animated Harley Quinn series.

HBO Max also became notable for releasing Wonder Woman 1984 for its subscribers on the same day it launched in theaters. This was the first salvo in Warner Bros’ plans for similar dual releases for its 2021 slate.

Peacemaker is the first of a big slate of DC Comics shows for HBO Max. These shows will include Justice League Dark, Green Lantern, and a prequel to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman film.

With a release window set and filming well underway, this Peacemaker series promises to boost DC Comics’ presence on HBO Max and make the service more popular for comic book fans.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021. Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max in January 2022.